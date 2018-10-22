Try 1 month for 99¢

Racine Christian Reformed Church, 900 Illinois St., hosted a "Welcome To Racine" celebration on Oct. 13.

The event for 250 people welcomed a new pastor and wife, the Rev. Anson and Sylvia Veenstra, and showcased more than 25 ministries of the church and the Racine Community.

Veenstra previously served churches in Iowa, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Joyce Smith and Jane Friesema were co-chairs of the welcome weekend.

Photos submitted by Racine Christian Reformed Church.

