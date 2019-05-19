Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — Since 1953, Racine Rotary Clubs' Post Prom has been a highlight of tens of thousands of local high school students' teenage years. Nearly 1,100 teens attended this year at Festival Hall, showing off classic looks and new trends, as well as finding fun on and off the dance floor.

To submit photos for the Out on the Town page, contact Stephanie Jones at stephanie.jones@journaltimes.com. Photos should be sent to journaltimes@gmail.com.

Queen!
Where'd he go?
Glistening
Always trust the man in the blue tux
Flamingo-ing our way in
Roses for her, roses for him
What's Post Prom without a little karaoke?
First-ever fireworks display at Post Prom
Cheesin'
A packed house

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments