The weather was more than chilly, but the spirit of the holidays warmed hearts as residents on the west end of Racine County enjoyed their annual hometown traditions of holiday parades.
On Friday night, Burlington’s 37th annual Christmas Parade, with the theme of Jingle All The Way in Burlington, traversed along the Downtown streets. It was followed by A Christmas tree lighting in Wehmhoff Square Park. Santa and Mrs. Claus were on hand to do the lighting and then retreat to Santa’s Chalet to greet eager children eager to tell them what they want for Christmas.
A fireworks display highlighted Absolutely Waterford’s 20th annual Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade on Saturday. The parade was postponed from Dec. 1 due to inclement weather. This year’s theme was “Winter Sparkle.”
Photos from Burlington are by Christine Lieffring of The Journal Times staff and from Adalberto Almeida in Waterford.
If you have photos from an event or fundraiser you would like to see featured here, contact Stephanie.jones@journaltimes.com. Photos must be high-resolution (large files).
