The Caledonia Historical Society held its Heritage Festival on Sept. 8-9 at the Caledonia Historical Village, Five Mile Road and Highway 38.

This year’s theme was “Early Caledonia.” The family-friendly event featured living history from the mid to late 1800s when Caledonia was first being settled. The historic buildings were open for viewing and staffed with docents that shared the buildings’ history and answered questions. The event also featured numerous youth activities.

Photos by Adalberto Almeida for The Journal Times.

Kimberli Miller, Caledonia, from The Border Reivers helps Adeline Johnson from Brown Deer, Wisconsin, try on armor and a shield.
Adeline Johnson from Brown Deer, Wisconsin, wields a sword.
Gary Randall, right, from Caledonia, and volunteers  from the Southeast Wisconsin Antique Power and Collectibles demonstrate an antique log cutter.
Dave Chvilicek from Oak Creek gives a blacksmithing demonstration.
Dave Chvilicek from Oak Creek gives a blacksmithing demonstration.
Antique tractors are on display at the Caledonia Heritage Festival.
Civil War re-enactors from the Battery A 4th U.S.  Light Artillery Cushing’s Battery, fire a cannon.
Sandra Trusewych, back, teaches Payton Fox, 8, from Racine how to weave with with a harness loom.
Keith Kane from the State Line Garden Association gives people a ride on his tractor train.
Keith Kane from State Line Garden Association gives people a ride on his tractor train.
An antique Racine Fire Department is on display at the Caledonia Heritage Festival.
Tania Armstrong, from Sturtevant, helps her daughter Ella Rose Armstrong, 4, to spin the fibers to make a rope. 
Civil War re-enactors from the Battery A 4th U.S.  Light Artillery Cushing’s Battery, from left to right, Daniel Kohli, Erik Theissen, Warren Liljegren and Michael Marsh take a break between demonstrations.
Robert Starr Jr. from Caledonia with The Border Reivers gives a weapons demonstration.

