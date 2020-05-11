Out on the Town: Hearts of hope

Families all over Racine County are showing their support and creativity during the coronavirus pandemic by decorating their windows with handcrafted hearts. Some are words of encouragement to the front-line responders; others are tributes to those who have lost the battle. All represent a community connection of strength, positivity and hope that we will all get through this together.
Today we’re sharing a few of the photos submitted to The Journal Times. To see more, go to JournalTimes.com.
If you have an event that you would like to have considered for this page, send photos and information about the event to journaltimes@gmail.com. At least 10 high-resolution photos are requested for publication.
