Out on the Town: Green Meadows Farm drive-Thru experience
1 comment

On Saturday and Sunday, Green Meadows Petting Farm, located at 33603 High Drive, Town of Waterford, offered a drive-thru experience for customers to view their farm animals up close from their vehicles.

Participants saw ducks and ducklings; chickens; peacocks and peafowl; geese; turkeys; llamas; donkeys; goats and kids; alpacas; sheep; zebus; Texas longhorn and Scottish Highland steer; and ponies.

If you have an event that you would like to have considered for this page, send photos and information about the event to JournalTimes@gmail.com. At least 10 high-resolution photos are requested for publication.

