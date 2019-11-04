{{featured_button_text}}

The Racine Heritage Museum on Oct. 24 welcomed five exemplary athletes as the Class of 2019 inductees for the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame, which is housed at the museum, 701 Main St.

This year’s class is comprised of Krystal Ellis (basketball), Jason Jaramillo (baseball), Harvey Knuckles (basketball), Frank Velasquez (wrestling) and John Vodenlich (coaching).

The induction ceremony was held before a packed house at Festival Hall. In addition to the inductions, other honors were bestowed that night. Vince Stellman, a longtime local boxing coach, was remembered with the Deep Roots Award. The 1987 and 1988 Horlick girls track and field teams, which won back-to-back WIAA state championships under coach Dan Trepanier, also were honored. Also, two athletes from and nominated by each high school throughout the county were recognized with Scholar Athlete Awards.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Photos by Mark Hertzberg for the Racine Heritage Museum.

If you have an event that you would like to have featured on this page, send photos and information about the event to journaltimes@gmail.com. At least 10 high-resolution photos are required for publication.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments