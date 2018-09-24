Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The 12th annual Fall Festival and 5K was held at the Eco-Justice Center on Sunday, Sept. 16.

Activities at the festival included live music, food, demonstrations, a petting zoo, raffle, gift shop, bake sale, veggie stand, children’s games, hay rides, story time in the tree house, hermitage tours, face painting and more.

