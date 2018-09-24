The 12th annual Fall Festival and 5K was held at the Eco-Justice Center on Sunday, Sept. 16.
Activities at the festival included live music, food, demonstrations, a petting zoo, raffle, gift shop, bake sale, veggie stand, children’s games, hay rides, story time in the tree house, hermitage tours, face painting and more.
If you have a fundraiser or community event for consideration for Out On The Town, please email stephanie.jones@journaltimes.com. High-resolution photos (large-sized images) should be sent to journaltimes@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Jo-Don Farms is still in business?!? The IRS should be catching up to them any day now...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.