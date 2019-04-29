Try 3 months for $3

The Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, 2519 Northwestern Ave.; The Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road, Caledonia; and River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia; all offered educational and enrichment activities for children with their spring break day camps.

Eco Justice Center

Kids in the Eco-Justice Center’s Spring Break Nature Camp help make biscuits and butter from scratch with the help of Sister Janet Weyker.
Eco Justice Center

Volunteer, Eco-Justice Center Property Manager and beekeeper Brian Gleichauf hands out pieces of beeswax to kids in the Eco-Justice Center’s Spring Break Nature Camp as they discuss the science behind bees and what they do for our environment.
River Bend Nature Center

Jonah, left, and Paul collect moss from a piece of wood while attending River Bend Nature Camp.
River Bend Nature Center

Nathan, Kyler, Sarah and Jonah converse and use a log as a see-saw at River Bend Nature Center.
River Bend Nature Center

Paul examines a hole in a tree at River Bend Nature Center.
River Bend Nature Center

Children create a see-saw at River Bend Nature Camp.
River Bend Nature Center

Sarah, left, and Paul, right, try to keep their balance on the end of a log at River Bend Nature Center.
River Bend Nature Center

From left, Rachelle Koshen, from Racine, her daughter Vivi Van Offeren, and Sophia, work on a miniature cabin at River Bend Nature Center.
Wustum Museum

Briston McCrackin, 7, of Racine, a second-grader at Gilmore Fine Arts School, works on the design of his Mexican luminaria during an art class at Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts.
Wustum Museum

Elenna Garrett, 12, of Racine, a seventh-grader at Yorkville Elementary School, works on the design of her Mexican luminaria during an art class Wednesday morning at Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts.

