Volunteer, Eco-Justice Center Property Manager and beekeeper Brian Gleichauf hands out pieces of beeswax to kids in the Eco-Justice Center’s Spring Break Nature Camp as they discuss the science behind bees and what they do for our environment.
Elenna Garrett, 12, of Racine, a seventh-grader at Yorkville Elementary School, works on the design of her Mexican luminaria during an art class Wednesday morning at Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts.
The Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, 2519 Northwestern Ave.; The Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road, Caledonia; and River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia; all offered educational and enrichment activities for children with their spring break day camps.
