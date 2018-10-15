Try 1 month for 99¢

Highlighting October’s “Domestic Violence Awareness Month,” Racine’s Bethany Apartments domestic abuse shelter held its “Heart of the Family – Strength through Community” fundraising luncheon at Infusino’s on Oct. 6.

Bethany Apartments offers women and their children who have experienced abuse or violence a place to live, heal, and grow in a supportive, safe, and secure environment.

Photos submitted by Bethany Apartments.

If you have photos from an event or fundraiser you would like featured here, contact Stephanie.jones@journaltimes.com. Photos must be high resolution.

Bethany Apartments
Bethany Apartments executive director Pam Handrow, board president Mike Randolph, Miss Milwaukee Area Haley Schonter and Racine Dominican S. Carmen Agbuis celebrate “Heart of the Family – Strength through Community”
Bethany Apartments
Face-painting is a hit among younger the attendees.
Bethany Apartments
Volunteers sell tickets for the 50/50 raffle
Bethany Apartments
Little artists enjoy painting pumpkins.
Bethany Apartments
Bethany Apartments
Haley Schonter shares her crown with a potential future Miss Milwaukee Area.
Bethany Apartments
A pint-size basket winner happily collects her treasures.
Bethany Apartments
Pam Handrow speaks about the mission and work of Bethany Apartments
Bethany Apartments
Haley Schonter shares her family’s personal experience with domestic violence/
Bethany Apartments
Mike Randolph and Haley Schonter announce winning tickets for gift baskets .
Bethany Apartments
Friends share in supporting Bethany Apartments

