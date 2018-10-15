Bethany Apartments executive director Pam Handrow, board president Mike Randolph, Miss Milwaukee Area Haley Schonter and Racine Dominican S. Carmen Agbuis celebrate “Heart of the Family – Strength through Community”
Highlighting October’s “Domestic Violence Awareness Month,” Racine’s Bethany Apartments domestic abuse shelter held its “Heart of the Family – Strength through Community” fundraising luncheon at Infusino’s on Oct. 6.
Bethany Apartments offers women and their children who have experienced abuse or violence a place to live, heal, and grow in a supportive, safe, and secure environment.
