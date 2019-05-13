RACINE — SC Johnson recognized the Racine area’s top readers at the 2019 Battle of the Books celebration on Friday night at Memorial Hall. All participants received Barnes and Noble gift cards and members of the top teams received Kindle Fire tablets. Pizza and a performance by the Milwaukee Flyers were enjoyed by all.
To submit photos for the Out on the Town page, contact Stephanie Jones at stephanie.jones@journaltimes.com. Photos should be sent to journaltimes@gmail.com.
