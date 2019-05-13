Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — SC Johnson recognized the Racine area’s top readers at the 2019 Battle of the Books celebration on Friday night at Memorial Hall. All participants received Barnes and Noble gift cards and members of the top teams received Kindle Fire tablets. Pizza and a performance by the Milwaukee Flyers were enjoyed by all.

Fourth- and fifth-grade students celebrate their achievement in this year’s Battle of the Books on Friday at Memorial Hall.
The Milwaukee Flyers performs at the Battle of the Books celebratory event.
From left, Petra Nowak, Lukas Miller and Holly Schlecht from St. Lucy Catholic Parish School receive their certificates at the Battle of the Books awards ceremony on Friday.
Scarlett Kibler, left, and Janessa Hill from Fratt Elementary School receive certificates at the Battle of the Books awards ceremony on Friday.
Madeline Racine from Gilmore Fine Arts School receives her certificate at the Battle of the Books award ceremony.
Abby Kibler and her 2-year-old son, Barrett, applaud for the winners.
Scout Weidner from St. Lucy Catholic Parish School receives her certificate.
Maria Davalos, 3, couldn't wait to sit down before taking a bite of pizza.
Natalia Spanheimer, 1, takes a bite of pizza.
Juan Gonzalez, right, and his son Dylan, 8, center, take photos of 5-year-old Sebastian with Scrubby.
Isaiah Ivey, 9, from Wadewitz Elementary School poses with the Raid mosquito mascot.

