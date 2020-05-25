Out on the Town: Area nursing home residents celebrate Memorial Day

On Friday, the residents and staffs of Ridgewood Care Center, 3205 Wood Road, Mount Pleasant, and St. Monica’s Senior Living, 3920 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia, were treated to an early Memorial Day drive-by parade.
Ridgewood’s parade featured families of residents, the South Shore Fire Department, the Mount Pleasant Police Department, Little Miss Wisconsin USA and Miss Racine.
St. Monica’s parade highlights included classic cars, Miss Rock River Valley, and Miss Wisconsin, as well as residents’ family members.
Photos by Gregory Shaver for The Journal Times
Staff and residents cheer as Mount Pleasant Police Department officers and the South Shore Fire Department pass by during a Memorial Day Celebration drive-by parade Friday afternoon in the in parking lot of Ridgewood Care Center.
Residents and staff enjoy a Memorial Day drive-by parade on Friday afternoon in the parking lot of Ridgewood Care Center, 3205 Wood Road, Mount Pleasant.