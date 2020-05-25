Out on the Town: Area nursing home residents celebrate Memorial Day
On Friday, the residents and staffs of Ridgewood Care Center, 3205 Wood Road, Mount Pleasant, and St. Monica’s Senior Living, 3920 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia, were treated to an early Memorial Day drive-by parade.

Ridgewood’s parade featured families of residents, the South Shore Fire Department, the Mount Pleasant Police Department, Little Miss Wisconsin USA and Miss Racine.

St. Monica’s parade highlights included classic cars, Miss Rock River Valley, and Miss Wisconsin, as well as residents’ family members.

Photos by Gregory Shaver for The Journal Times

Memorial Day Celebration Drive-by

A staff member works up the residents before the start of a Memorial Day Celebration Drive-by Friday afternoon in the parking lot of Ridgewood Care Center. 
Memorial Day Celebration Drive-by

Staff and residents cheer as Mount Pleasant Police Department officers and the South Shore Fire Department pass by during a Memorial Day Celebration drive-by parade Friday afternoon in the in parking lot of Ridgewood Care Center.
Memorial Day Celebration Drive-by

Ridgewood resident Norman Golden waves a flag during a Memorial Day Celebration Drive-by Friday.
Memorial Day Celebration Drive-by

Staff and residents cheer as Mount Pleasant Police Department officers and the South Shore Fire Department pass by during a Memorial Day Celebration Drive-by Friday afternoon in the parking lot of Ridgewood Care Center. 
Memorial Day Celebration Drive-by

A Ridgewood resident watches as Mount Pleasant Police Department officers pass by during a Memorial Day Celebration drive-by parade Friday afternoon.
Memorial Day Celebration Drive-by

A family cheers and waves the American flag during a Memorial Day Celebration drive-by parade Friday afternoon in the parking lot of Ridgewood Care Center.
Memorial Day Celebration Drive-by

A family waves to the residents during Ridgewood's Memorial Day Celebration drive-by parade. 
Memorial Day Celebration Drive-by

A family waves to the Ridgewood residents.
Memorial Day Celebration Drive-by

Miss Racine Sophia Karegeannes sings the national anthem Friday's drive-by parade in Ridgewood Care Center's parking lot.
A drive-by Memorial Day parade

Residents and staff enjoy a Memorial Day drive-by parade on Friday afternoon in the parking lot of Ridgewood Care Center, 3205 Wood Road, Mount Pleasant. The parade featured families of residents, the South Shore Fire Department, the Mount Pleasant Police Department, Little Miss Wisconsin USA and Miss Racine. 
Parade Around St. Monica’s

People cheer during the "Parade Around St. Monica’s" event Friday morning at St. Monica's Senior Living in Caledonia. 
Parade Around St. Monica’s

Steve Mauer talks to his mother Virginia before the start of parade Friday at St. Monica's Senior Living.
Parade Around St. Monica’s

A sign during the “Parade Around St. Monica’s” .
Parade Around St. Monica’s

A family prepares their truck for the parade Friday at St. Monica's Senior Living.
Parade Around St. Monica’s

People prepare their cars for the parade Friday at St, Monica's Senior Living.
Parade Around St. Monica’s

St. Monica's resident Joyce Barina watches  the parade on Friday.
Parade Around St. Monica’s

Miss Wisconsin Alyssa Bohm waves during the “Parade Around St. Monica’s” on Friday.

If you have an event that you would like to have considered for this page, send photos and information about the event to JournalTimes@gmail.com. At least 10 high-resolution photos are requested for publication.

