Out on the Town: Area nursing home residents celebrate Memorial Day

On Friday, the residents and staffs of Ridgewood Care Center, 3205 Wood Road, Mount Pleasant, and St. Monica’s Senior Living, 3920 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia, were treated to an early Memorial Day drive-by parade.

Ridgewood’s parade featured families of residents, the South Shore Fire Department, the Mount Pleasant Police Department, Little Miss Wisconsin USA and Miss Racine.

St. Monica’s parade highlights included classic cars, Miss Rock River Valley, and Miss Wisconsin, as well as residents’ family members.

Photos by Gregory Shaver for The Journal Times

If you have an event that you would like to have considered for this page, send photos and information about the event to JournalTimes@gmail.com. At least 10 high-resolution photos are requested for publication.

