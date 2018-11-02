RACINE — Out of the Pan, 550 State St., is set to close before the end of the month, owner Roberta Schulz announced Friday on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
After 18 years of food service and catering at multiple locations, the popular restaurant will close permanently at 3 p.m. on Nov. 21, the Facebook post said.
However, Schulz’s chef talents won’t be leaving Downtown Racine. In the Facebook post, she announced plans to open ROBERTA before the end of the year. That restaurant is planned to be located at 322 Sixth St.
The grand opening date for ROBERTA is yet to be announced, but Schulz promised to post updates on Out of the Pan’s Facebook page in the coming weeks.
“The Out of the Pan family is filled with gratitude and thanks to all of our wonderful loyal customers we have had the pleasure to serve for all of these years,” Schulz wrote in the post.
Within five hours of being published, the post had been shared more than 30 times and received upwards of 50 comments and 160 reactions.
“Please tell me your chicken salad will be moving with you to ROBERTA!” one commenter posted.
Schulz could not be reached for comment Friday night. She was busy in the Out of the Pan kitchen during a busy dinner service.
Out of the Pan took third place in the Best Salad and Best Lunch categories of The Journal Times’ 2018 Best of Racine contest.
Schulz has operated several other restaurants in Racine. She opened Calienté at 600 Sixth St. eight years ago, but that Mexican-fusion establishment has since closed.
She was also the founder of Henry & Wanda’s, 501 Sixth St., but sold that martini bar-restaurant in 2006. Henry & Wanda’s closed in spring 2017.
In 2002, the Uncommon Shop Girls’ Atypical Market gourmet grocery opened under Schulz’s ownership. It has since closed as well.
Other restaurants that have closed
Out of the Pan won’t be the first Racine restaurant to meet its end in 2018.
Cliff’s Boathouse, 301 Hamilton St., known for its fish fry and secret potato pancake recipe, announced its closure in August.
John’s Dock, 303 Dodge St., a popular waterfront pub, was forced to close in September after its landlord decided to pursue another use for the riverside property.
The owners of Peg & Lou’s Bar & Grill, 3113 Douglas Ave., decided to retire in June. Owner Randall “Lou” Larson died in August.
The Pink Magnolia restaurant and bar, 240 Main St., closed in January. It was replaced by Legacy on Main in June.
