Out-of-state visitor cited after driving car into wet cement in Caledonia
Out-of-state visitor cited after driving car into wet cement in Caledonia

Vehicle drove in cement

Shown is the aftermath of the wet cement after a car drove into it Monday at Highway 38 and Newman Road in Caledonia.

 Village of Caledonia Police Department

CALEDONIA — Construction workers faced a slight delay on a resurfacing project after an “out-of-state visitor” drove into wet cement Monday at Highway 38 and Newman Road in Caledonia.

According to a Facebook post by the Village of Caledonia Police Department, the individual, who was driving a rental car, was “slightly confused by the signage” in the construction zone. She mistook the freshly poured concrete for a turn lane and drove into it.

“The vehicle obviously became entrapped, much to the dismay of the project workers,” the post said.

A tow truck was called and the vehicle was removed. The concrete truck was still on the scene and used its hose to clean out the wheels of the vehicle. It was taken to a car wash before anything hardened.

The driver was issued a citation for inattentive driving, the post said. Workers were able to re-pour the patch after the vehicle was removed.

