Our perspective: Sports mergers are dictating changes

“Follow the money.” — Deep Throat, the Watergate scandal

The Big Ten, UCLA, USC — and just maybe Notre Dame — appear to have taken that advice to heart this month as the California colleges announced intentions to jump ship from the PAC-12 and join the Big Ten conference.

The proposed new alignment would expand the Big Ten to 16 teams, stretching from coast to coast, and make it, along with the SEC, one of the two most powerful leagues in college football.

If approved by Big Ten leadership, including chancellors and presidents, the new super-sized Big Ten could become reality in 2024.

That’s likely because the merger would give the Big Ten access to the major media market of Los Angeles and result in a rainbow of new media revenue with some predicting the Big Ten will secure a $1 billion media rights deal in its next negotiations.

As longtime sports announcer Dick Vitale tweeted on hearing the news, “The only thing that matters is Cash Cash $$$ baby.”

Vitale is probably right on the money. The Big Ten schools haven’t been paupers under existing media contracts. In 2021, the Big Ten’s per-school revenue distribution was $46.1 million, second only to the SEC’s $54.6 million.

Under a new media deal, the Big Ten distribution could balloon to $62.5 million a year for each school – perhaps even higher if Notre Dame does indeed join the merger mania.

Those numbers were doubtlessly the reason USC and UCLA sought greener pastures. Despite sitting in a major media market, the PAC-12 media distribution to each college was only about $33.6 million. Both California schools had groused about the equal-revenue share contracts with other PAC 12 schools and UCLA was reportedly in such dire straits that its athletic department had accrued $102.8 million in debt in the past three years and was considering cutting some of its athletic teams.

The jump to the Big Ten makes eminent sense for USC and UCLA.

That doesn’t mean everything will come up roses with this merger. Some longtime Big Ten fans were lamenting the loss of traditional rivalries in the longtime Midwest-centered Big Ten and the steely competition between schools for football trophies like Paul Bunyan’s axe and the Heartland trophy. Playing in the Rose Bowl would no longer be the Holy Grail for Wisconsin Badger teams – it would just be a UCLA home game. Some of those traditions would likely be lost in the expansion.

Vitale posed the question whether it was fair to athletes in other sports – baseball, lacrosse, tennis, swimming and soccer – and we would add basketball to his list – to travel long distances to play West Coast teams during the school week.

Those are long distances – more than 2,700 miles from Maryland to LA— and that means a flight of at least five hours. According to news reports, the Big Ten promised it would be accommodating on creative scheduling.

There might also be a need for creative scheduling on broadcast times as well – particularly in basketball—since California is two to three time zones away from the Midwest and East Coast Big Ten teams.

Yes, there are some downsides and some kinks to be worked out. We hope many of the Badger traditions can be preserved. At the same time, we’re glad that the Big Ten and Wisconsin are making efforts to stay financially viable as college sports goes through a major transition.

Far better to be in the Big Ten – or 16 – than the PAC-12 which has lost two of its flagship teams and is now casting about for a merger opportunity with another league in order to survive.