‘Our own little family:’ The fun, serious job of a North Beach lifeguard

RACINE — During rescues, Phil Kiley hears only his own breath and heartbeat, and the waves. His vision locks in on the person in danger.

“I like being there at someone’s time of need,” Kiley said.

As North Beach lifeguards, helping someone in need is a key part of the job for Kiley and his colleagues. The close-knit group described lifeguarding as an enjoyable job with a familial atmosphere that also carries serious responsibilities.

“You can have a pretty nice time, but when you’re in the water actually helping someone, it’s completely different,” lifeguard Aviena White said. “I love to have fun when I can have fun, but when it’s time to work, we work.”

That work, which ends locally later this month along Lake Michigan before resuming next June, entails mental focus. Lifeguards constantly scan the water, keeping track of people swimming to and from a sandbar, how long someone has been underwater and if people in the lake show signs of fatigue.

“It can be mentally taxing,” said Kiley, North Beach lifeguard supervisor. “Something can happen at any time.”

Learning the job

Elise Wember, head lifeguard, had not heard of North Beach until she applied to work there seven years ago.

“It was one of the best decisions I’ve made,” Wember said. “You make good money, you get to help save people. Why not do it?”

For about three months a year, lifeguards — employed by the City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department — are responsible for the protected zones on North Beach every day and Zoo Beach on weekends. They guard North Beach from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Zoo Beach from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. This year's season ends Sunday, Aug. 28.

Nearly all lifeguards are in their late teens and early 20s, and most of them work at North Beach for three or four years. The lifeguard shortage affecting the country this year also impacted North Beach. Kiley said ideally there would be 22 full-time lifeguards, but this year there are 12 full-timers and 10 part-timers.

Multiple people cited pay as part of the reason why they took the job. Starting pay is $17.91 per hour, which has gone up in recent years, and wages can increase the more experience a lifeguard has.

Most employees previously worked at swimming pools, while others started at North Beach right away. Prior experience helps, but Kiley said Lake Michigan is “a completely different animal” than a pool.

Differences include dealing with currents, not being able to see the bottom of the water and working with boats.

“Every orientation where we have new guards, I see the same looks of, ‘What did I get myself into?’” Kiley said.

The job can feel daunting, but new hires always work with another guard. Kiley, who was a lifeguard from 1993-98 and again since 2012, said it takes time to get used to the role, but new guards’ confidence grows with experience.

Drake Phillips, a fifth-year lifeguard, said he gradually became better at surveying the water. For example, someone bobbing up and down in the lake is a potential distress sign, because that could mean the person isn’t tall enough to stand and may need help.

“Once you get it down, your eyes will get trained,” Phillips said. “It’ll take a minute, and then you’ll be getting everything.”

What makes a good lifeguard?

Traits needed to be a good lifeguard include positivity, physical fitness, mental acuity and a willingness to learn.

“Just be as excited about the job as you can be,” said Shelby Gain, a fourth-year lifeguard. “Some days it is boring, but just enjoy the atmosphere. Come to work and be content.”

Most of the job is rule enforcement. A rule that commonly needs enforcing is no inflatables, balls or frisbees in protected zones.

Wember said attention to detail is key. So is familiarity with tedium.

“You have to be OK with being bored, because 99% of your job will be sitting in the chair or standing at the chair watching the water,” Wember said. “Sometimes the water will be empty, and you have to be OK with watching the empty water.”

Teamwork is important as well. If a lifeguard swims out to rescue someone, backup is needed in the water, and someone else must temporarily fill the vacant chair.

“We have to be able to depend on each other,” Wember said. “If you don’t have that type of trust on your team, it’s going to get all messy."

It is also vital to stay calm during rescues, since people in danger often panic and are not thinking clearly.

Lifeguarding has constant demands, but everyone said that when the weather is nice, the work environment can’t be beat.

“I get to sit on the beach all day,” Phillips said. “I get to look at Lake Michigan all day. It's not bad.”

Misconceptions, difficulties

A common misconception is that lifeguards frequently save people who are drowning, when in reality the job is more about preventative work to make sure life-saving rescues aren’t needed.

For example, during Kiley’s first summer as a lifeguard, he swam out to proactively check on a kid struggling to swim back from a sandbar. The child needed help, so Kiley gave him a piggyback ride to shore.

Life-saving rescues happen infrequently. When they do, lifeguards are prepared to spring into action.

It is scary when “anyone comes and tells us, ‘Hey I can’t find this person, and the last place I saw them was the lake,’” Kiley said. “But everyone here knows what to do and has a role to play and comes together and does what needs to get done.”

The worst-case scenario is when someone drowns in Lake Michigan, which happened five times in 2021 in unprotected zones. Unexpected rip currents played a role in at least three deaths.

“Last year it was a lot more of a struggle, because we did deal with drownings,” said Lauren Flynn, a fifth-year lifeguard. “That was really hard … very sad and traumatizing.”

Wember said “there was a lot of trauma bonding” among lifeguards who responded to drownings last year. She led the lifeguard response to one drowning incident last year. She and her colleagues had not experienced that before, but dealt with it together.

“To actually see a body get pulled out of the water was — it’s not fun,” Wember said. “I know that hurt a lot of the lifeguards here, but I’m happy that a lot of them came back.”

This year, no drownings have occurred at the beach; the only Racine-area Lake Michigan death reported in 2022 was a man who entered the water after his boat crashed near the Wind Point Lighthouse.

That decrease may be due in part to more safety resources from local governments. Additions this year include remote control buoys, life vests, throw rings, two lifeguards at Zoo Beach on weekends and radios that allow lifeguards to communicate with the Racine Fire Department and more quickly respond to an emergency.

‘Best job’

The job has its stresses, but the most common word used to describe lifeguarding was “fun.” Lifeguards often joke with one another, and there is a tradition that anyone photographed in a newspaper has to buy doughnuts for the group.

Kiley appreciates the camaraderie and finds fulfillment in “keeping people safe so that they can have fun.”

Gain tells coworkers that lifeguarding “is the best job that you’re ever going to have,” she said. “Once you’re done with lifeguarding, you have to go into the real world.”

White, a first-year employee who plans to work as a lifeguard again next summer, was nervous to start the new job, but she adores her colleagues.

“They are so kind and so sweet,” White said. “Everyone gets along with each other. It’s basically our own little family.”

As a lifeguard, Wember has made lifelong friends, some of whom will be in her wedding.

“If it wasn’t for the people I work with, I probably would not have been here this long,” Wember said.

Kiley has worked as a lifeguard for 17 years and made numerous proactive rescues, when he hears only the water and his breathing.

While it can be demanding, the job “is such a part of my life that I don’t really question why I do it anymore,” Kiley said. “I just know that it gives me meaning, and I know that it’s important.”