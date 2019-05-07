RACINE — Our Lady of Grace Academy, 1425 Grove Ave., is one of 20 Wisconsin schools selected as recipients in a clean-drinking-water program for the 2019-2020 school year.
Delta Dental of Wisconsin Foundation announced Tuesday that its inaugural Cool Water Program was approved for $85,000 for 20 schools from across the state to receive dual water bottle-filling stations and fountains. Elementary and middle schools applied for the grant that covers the installation cost of a new filling station and provides toothbrushes and dishwasher-safe water bottles for all students and staff.
According to Delta Dental staff, drinking water, especially fluoridated water, helps reduce cavities and protects precious tooth enamel by washing away harmful bacteria. Delta Dental said more than 50% of children and teens in the U.S. are not properly hydrated. Health benefits of staying hydrated include improved cognitive function, higher energy levels and fewer headaches. Delta said children who drink water during the day are also less likely to consume sugary beverages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.