'Our engagement levels scare me': Schools' staffs labor as virtual attendance slightly dips

When teachers and other staff don’t see the students in person, it can be difficult to support them and help them problem solve. Miller said he spoke with a student just last week who said she was dropping out because she couldn’t do it anymore, but he found that she really just needed some help.

No camera requirement

Racine Unified does not require student cameras to be switched on during lessons for a multitude of reasons. Some students might not want their classmates to see the environment they live in or what their families are doing, Rittgers said. Even high-performing students might feel self-conscious and don’t like the feeling of constantly being watched.

However, having student cameras switched on during live virtual lessons provides benefits for students and teachers, including better student engagement and formation of relationships between students themselves and with their teacher.

“We would really appreciate it if as many people as possible would work with us to get those cameras on so we can better engage with our kids,” Rittgers said.