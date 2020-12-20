 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Our engagement levels scare me': Schools' staffs labor as virtual attendance slightly dips
2 comments
alert top story
ATTENDANCE DOWN

'Our engagement levels scare me': Schools' staffs labor as virtual attendance slightly dips

{{featured_button_text}}
Home visit

Sirena Simpson, social worker at S.C. Johnson Elementary School, visits kindergarten student Heslier Gonzalez Diaz on Thursday to assist him with his school technology. 

 Caitlin Sievers

RACINE — The monotony and isolation of staying at home may be increasingly difficult for adults as the COVID-19 pandemic continues on, but it’s undoubtedly more challenging for young students learning from home who don’t have the same coping skills.

Attendance for virtual learning at Racine Unified schools started out strong this year in the lower 90% range, but has recently slid to about 86%. Comparatively, in the 2018-19 school year average attendance was 90.8%.

Andrea Rittgers, Racine Unified Director of Student Services

Rittgers

“It’s taking its toll on everybody, so I don’t think it’s unique to our students,” said Andrea Rittgers, Racine Unified’s director of student services.

School staffers are working together to reach out to kids with poor attendance, to help them deal with barriers to logging on — like technology issues and mental health problems — and to get them back in class.

But Racine Unified is asking parents and local employers to do what they can to help.

  • How can parents help? Encourage your child to turn on their camera.
  • How can employers help? If you employ a Racine Unified student, ask the student about their schoolwork, make a schedule that allows them to attend virtual classes and let them know that their schooling is important to you.

All hands on deck

Ryan Samz

Samz

Each week, S.C. Johnson Elementary School Principal Ryan Samz, along with the school’s social worker Sirena Simpson, dedicate an hour to identifying each student with attendance below 70%. They make sure that someone (whether it’s a teacher, an educational assistant or clerical staff) has reached out to that student. Samz said calls to those families aren’t simply to say “shame on you,” but rather, “Hey, we haven’t seen you in a while, we’re concerned about you. Are you OK?”

Once they’ve identified the issue keeping the child from logging on, Samz and Simpson work to find solutions.

S.C. Johnson’s student population is transient, with a high poverty rate. In the 2019-20 school year, 86.4% of the school’s students were considered economically disadvantaged by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

“We know that those are challenges that our families face beyond just COVID. But now with COVID, they’ve been exasperated, which has caused significant mental health issues for our families and our kids, so we want to recognize those challenges and barriers but we also are adamant that our kids are at school,” Samz said.

If access to internet is an issue, school staff might drop off hot spots at the student’s home, work with Spectrum to hook up free internet or create paper packets for the student to complete until their internet situation is remedied. Sometimes the issue is just that the parent isn’t making the student log in.

“We understand that there’s challenges, but at the end of the day, your child needs to be in attendance,” Samz said. “Those aren’t fun conversations, especially with everything going on, but we have to be adamant that our kids are in attendance. That’s a critical conversation that we have to have with our families.”

Domino effect

Park High School Principal Jeff Miller

Miller

Park High School Principal Jeff Miller said that staff, including himself, are doing whatever they can to reach out to students directly, whether it’s through Google Meet, FaceTime or texting.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Student engagement, whether they’re logging into school or not, is Miller’s biggest concern right now.

“Our engagement levels scare me,” he said.

Based on a conversation he had with a group of students last week, Miller said students find asking questions during live virtual lessons to be intimidating.

“They don’t want other kids to feel like they’re stupid or they don’t understand,” Miller said. “So they’re very apprehensive to say anything.”

This leads to a domino effect where a student doesn’t understand something, but doesn’t ask the teacher for help, then doesn’t complete the homework and work begins piling up.

“Our kids get so stressed and so overwhelmed that a sense of hopelessness starts to set in,” Miller said.

When teachers and other staff don’t see the students in person, it can be difficult to support them and help them problem solve. Miller said he spoke with a student just last week who said she was dropping out because she couldn’t do it anymore, but he found that she really just needed some help.

No camera requirement

Racine Unified does not require student cameras to be switched on during lessons for a multitude of reasons. Some students might not want their classmates to see the environment they live in or what their families are doing, Rittgers said. Even high-performing students might feel self-conscious and don’t like the feeling of constantly being watched.

However, having student cameras switched on during live virtual lessons provides benefits for students and teachers, including better student engagement and formation of relationships between students themselves and with their teacher.

“We would really appreciate it if as many people as possible would work with us to get those cameras on so we can better engage with our kids,” Rittgers said.

Samz and Miller both said that Unified schools are flexible and willing to work with families in circumstances that prevent their children from logging onto live lessons. For example, an elementary student might be at day care during the day without access to a quiet space to complete work. Or, a high school student might have taken on more shifts at work to help keep their family afloat.

Miller reminded local businesses that might employ Unified students that school is still in session from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Rittgers and Miller both stressed that there are abundant resources available to help struggling families right now. District social workers can help provide resources or direct families to community groups that can help.

Miller said he’s proud of what his staff has accomplished this year in adapting to teaching virtually, but he’s also proud of the students.

“I’m really proud of our kids and how resilient they’ve been,” Miller said. “It’s been remarkable. And I know that we depend on them more than they realize and we just can’t wait to get them back in a 4-dimensional sense.”

2 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers education in Racine County with a primary focus on Racine Unified School District. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News