OSHA visits SC Johnson's Waxdale plant for inspection
MOUNT PLEASANT — Inspectors from the federal Occupational Safety & Health Administration recently visited the SC Johnson Waxdale manufacturing plant for an inspection in response to a complaint.

OSHA, a branch of the U.S. Department of Labor, opened the investigation on Dec. 5.

The agency does not divulge the nature of an inspection until the case is closed.

Asked about the matter, an SCJ spokesman said: “OSHA visited our site for an inspection, and we are working with them to complete the process.”

Cases with multiple violations can take up to six months to resolve, said the agency’s Scott Allen. Simpler cases can be resolved within a month or two, he said.

Waxdale, 2640 Willow Road, is SCJ’s largest manufacturing plant in the world and currently employs about 1,100 people. Products made there include Windex, Pledge, Off, Glade, Shout, Scrubbing Bubbles, Fantastik, Drano and Raid.

