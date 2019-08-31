RACINE — The cause of a Friday night vehicle fire is under investigation after it caused an estimated $3,500 in damage.
At 10:37 p.m. Friday, the Racine Fire Department and Racine Police responded to the scene of a vehicle fire in the 400 block of Harvey Drive, according to a Fire Department news release.
When fire crews arrived, the passenger compartment of a pickup truck was fully engulfed in flames.
Firefighters extinguished the fire, and no one was injured.
The origin of the fire remains under investigation. Authorities are asking anyone with information about this incident to call 262-635-7921.
