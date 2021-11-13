Organizers huddle up to recruit kids at inaugural Racine County Sports Expo

MOUNT PLEASANT — Marcelo Moore already plays football at school, but he is looking for other sports activities to keep him busy when football season ends.

The second-grader at Jerstad-Agerholm Elementary School in Racine found a supermarket of options Saturday — from curling to lacrosse — at the inaugural Racine County Youth Sports Expo.

His mother, Rose Nuñez, was delighted that the expo allowed Marcelo and his younger sister to explore several new activities, all in one place.

“This makes it so much easier,” Nuñez said. “I don’t have to go look at this place and that place. It’s one-stop shopping.”

Held inside the the Racine Family YMCA Sealed Air Branch in Mount Pleasant, the expo represented a new effort by Racine County and its partners to encourage kids to embrace sports and other healthy activities.

Schools, clubs and leagues lined up to promote their offerings, in some cases offering kids a hands-on introduction to something new.

Lifesport Tennis Club erected a miniature tennis net where boys and girls could take turns swinging a racket, with real tennis balls and a little guidance from real coaches.

Todd Anderson, director of tennis at the private Caledonia club, said it was a valuable chance for his club, joined by other tennis organizers, to connect with kids who have never thought about tennis.

“This is where it starts,” Anderson said. “This is where you plant the seeds.”

Visitors to the expo also could take a turn at curling, soccer, baseball, basketball and volleyball. About 20 organizations from throughout the region sent representatives to the event.

Joe Silvasi of Racine brought his two sons — Jaxxon, 10, and Warner, 7 — both of whom attend Union Grove Elementary School. Both boys already play baseball, basketball and soccer.

Silvasi, however, knew his sons would enjoy the expo. He also thought they might find a new sport worth trying.

“They’re always open to new possibilities,” he said. “I want them to try as many different things as possible.”

Racine County sponsored the expo along with the Racine Unified School District, Racine Family YMCA, the City of Racine, Village of Mount Pleasant and many others.

The expo opened at 9 a.m. Saturday and was scheduled to continue until 3 p.m. Admission was free.

Organizers erected bleachers inside the exposition space, and stationed Horlick High School cheerleaders in uniform at the entrance to greet expo patrons.

Participants said the event was well-organized, and they hope it continues every year.

Jackie Harrison of Racine, a parent in the Kenosha Raptors lacrosse club, worked to promote lacrosse as part of an effort to increase interest in the sport, which includes elements of soccer and hockey.

Harrison’s two daughters — Ashli, 12, and Lizzi, 11 — both play lacrosse, and they hope to drum up enough participation to create more teams, including at the high school level.

Harrison said the expo allowed her to explain lacrosse to other kids and parents who were not familiar with the sport.

“We’re excited to get it going,” she said.

The Racine Baseball Cooperative also had representatives on hand to seek out more baseball players for an organization that now serves about 500 kids a year, starting at age 10.

Rick Friesema, a trustee in the baseball co-op, said he jumped at the chance to participate in the expo. Organized sports, he said, help children learn a sense of responsibility to their team, which often translates into more responsible kids at school and at home.

Friesema said he was happy to see so many different sports organizations gathered together at one time.

“I think it’s a fantastic idea,” he said. “It’s good for people to see exactly what Racine youth sports is about.”

