RACINE — The NAACP Racine Branch's Criminal Justice Committee is hosting a fundraiser Saturday night at American Legion Post 546, 1234 Douglas Ave.
The event, which will help fund the branch's advocacy efforts focused on criminal justice reform, is scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. and end at 8 p.m.
Cosponsoring the event is the Racine-based BONK! poetry and music performance series.
Performers will include the band Organic Soul and spoken-word artist Kenyatta, who will perform "The Lyrical Lioness."
More information can be found on Facebook by searching for: NAACP-Criminal Justice Presents: A Night With Organic Soul.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.