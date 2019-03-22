Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — The NAACP Racine Branch's Criminal Justice Committee is hosting a fundraiser Saturday night at American Legion Post 546, 1234 Douglas Ave. 

The event, which will help fund the branch's advocacy efforts focused on criminal justice reform, is scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. and end at 8 p.m.

Cosponsoring the event is the Racine-based BONK! poetry and music performance series.

Performers will include the band Organic Soul and spoken-word artist Kenyatta, who will perform "The Lyrical Lioness."

More information can be found on Facebook by searching for: NAACP-Criminal Justice Presents: A Night With Organic Soul.

