Organ centers to transplant patients: Get a COVID shot or move down on waitlist

The centers can choose to place candidates on inactive status for a variety of reasons, including medical noncompliance, according to data from the United Network for Organ Sharing, which oversees transplants. As of Sept. 30, that category accounted for 738 of more than 47,000 registrants waiting in inactive status, though it’s not clear how many are tied to vaccination status.

A particularly thorny question involves unvaccinated people who need transplants specifically because COVID-19 infections destroyed their organs. As of late September, more than 200 lungs, as well as at least six hearts and two heart-lung combinations, had been transplanted for COVID-related reasons in the U.S., according to UNOS data.

Many of those organs were transplanted earlier in the pandemic, before any COVID-19 vaccine was widely available. That’s no longer the case, Weill said. “If you’re just now getting vaccinated, you’ve done it at gunpoint, actually,” he said. “It’s not just a personal choice; they’re making some kind of a statement.”

Such patients are usually younger and healthier than other transplant candidates, aside from the COVID-related damage, and they’re often acutely ill enough to go to the top of any transplant list. “The sick COVID patient might go ahead of the stable cystic fibrosis patient,” Weill said.