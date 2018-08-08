BURLINGTON — The Burlington City Council approved a food truck ordinance that does not permit food trucks or food carts in the Downtown area except for special events.
The first proposal discussed by the council in May included inspections, licensing fees, limits on operating hours and rules about where trucks or carts could park. One regulation stated that trucks could not operate within a 100-foot radius of any licensed food establishment.
Representatives from Downtown restaurants attended the meeting and advocated restricting food trucks so they could only operate near business parks, not Downtown. They also protested the annual licensing fee of $50.
The Committee of the Whole discussed a revised proposal at their last meeting in July. It included a list of all parking spaces at least 100 feet from any food establishment and an increased annual fee of $250.
Aldermen Jon Schultz and Steve Rauch objected to the parking spots that would be allowed Downtown.
“We had a lot of people show up, a lot of restaurant owners. I think we should be cognizant of that if we want to try this out,” Schultz said. “They made a good point: A food truck is going to come and go and not make an investment in the community.”
The latest iteration of the ordinance only permits trucks to park in the public parking on the south side of Industrial Drive between Brookview Avenue and Krift Avenue and the cul-de-sac at the end of Blackhawk Drive in the Burlington Manufacturing and Office Park.
Food trucks will still be able to participate in special events in Downtown Burlington. Tall Tales Music Festival, which runs this Friday and Saturday, will have food trucks as well as local restaurants serving food Downtown.
Acquiring a condemned building
The council also approved the city purchasing the condemned property at 617 N. Pine St. which has been acquired by the county.
Racine County Treasurer Jane Nikolai said the property’s tax delinquency records go back to 2011. The county is owed $58,768.02 in back taxes for the site.
On Feb. 1, 2017, the Burlington City Council directed city staff to contact Racine County to draft an agreement: If the county would foreclose on the property, the city planned to buy the lot from the county. The county foreclosed on the lot this April 16.
The council approved an agreement to purchase the lot from the county for $6,149.59, a reimbursement for special assessments the county paid to the city for sewer/water and snow removal.
If the city sells the lot, proceeds from the sale up to $58,768.02 would go to the county as compensation for the lot’s back taxes.
The council and city staff will determine the lot’s future during budget discussions this fall.
