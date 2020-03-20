Ordered to close: Hair salons, day spas, nail salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors and more

MADISON — Hair salons, day spas, nail salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors, body art establishments, and tanning facilities must close by 5 p.m. today, by order of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Gov. Tony Evers.
The updated order maintains the ban on gatherings of 10 or more people and indefinite school closures, but includes some important changes and clarifications:
- Treats bars and restaurants are the same. Bars will be able to have carryout sales of alcohol and food, if allowed by local ordinances and state law. This will help ensure thousands of establishments can stay in business during this unprecedented health emergency.
- Media and news organizations can remain open to provide the public with vital information.
- Laundromats may remain open.
- Banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions may remain open if they practice social distancing.
- All parts of the food delivery system – from farms to stores – may remain open.
- Clarifies that cafeterias in healthcare facilities may remain open to serve our healthcare workers.
- Allied health professions, such as acupuncturists, are unaffected by the mass gathering ban.
- All parts of our transportation system can continue to serve our economy.
- Any facility used for in-person absentee voting or as a polling location may remain open for voting, except for sites at long-term care and assisted care facilities.