Opposing political views, but still friendly neighbors
ELECTION 2020

Opposing political views, but still friendly neighbors

Drive-thru trick-or-treating

Halloween in the age of COVID: drive-thru trick-or-treating. 

 Dee Hölzel

RACINE — It was the weekend before the big election, and all over social media, people were fighting about whose candidate was worse.

Except for two neighbors, best friends with opposing political views, who decided to have some fun by combining the election with Halloween.

Marco Diaz dressed up as his preferred candidate, Joe Biden, and Tom Marquis dressed as his preferred candidate, Donald Trump, complete with red tie.

In the spirit of the season, they hosted a drive-up trick-or-treat with help from their families.

If the number of appreciative horn honks were anything to go by, the event was a huge success.

Laura Diaz, Marco’s wife, suggested the idea of the two dressing up in costumes.

“As Halloween was coming up, I thought we could buy the costumes, make something out of it, and have a little bit more fun,” she said.

She said Halloween night was great, with trick-or-treaters coming by, and folks stopping to take pictures.

Fun, with a message

The important thing, Laura Diaz said, is that both sides have their own opinions, but they can also be friends.

Diaz and Marquis are not only neighbors and friends, but they also work together.

They have something else in common as well, Marquis noted, because they’re both immigrants. Marquis is from Canada and Diaz is from Mexico. This will be Diaz’s first time voting.

The sign competition

If you drive frequently in the 1700 block of Ohio Street, you probably recognize the Diaz and Marquis houses. To the right is a yard filled with Trump/Pence signs. On the left, the yard is full of Biden/Harris signs.

In the beginning, it wasn’t quite so extensive. Diaz had a few signs and Marquis had a few signs.

Then Diaz got a few more signs and Marquis got a few more signs. Then Marquis got bigger signs and someone stopped by to make sure Diaz had a few big signs of his own.

And on it went until ... well, there could be little doubt where each side stood.

Laura Diaz said pictures of their yards began to appear on Facebook.

“We thought it was funny, reading the comments, and seeing what people had to say,” she said.

Marquis, however, was operating at a bit of a disadvantage in the competition because someone kept stealing his signs.

In fact, they were stolen time and time again. Each time, Marquis would replace them with more and bigger signs.

Expecting there might be tricksters on Halloween night, he and his wife expected to stay up late, just in case.

Marco and Tom on Halloween

Marco Diaz as Joe Biden and Tom Marquis as Donald Trump outside their respective homes in the 1700 block of Ohio Street in Racine.
Tom Marquis giving out candy

Tom Marquis, as Donald Trump, passes out candy for trick-or-treat.
Marco hands out candy

Marco Diaz, in costume as Joe Biden, hands candy to motorists who stop near his Ohio Street home.

In Photos: Opposing political views, but still friendly neighbors

Marco Diaz and Tom Marquis are voting for differential presidential candidates, but the Ohio Street next-door neighbors remain best friends. You'll know their houses when you pass them: Their yards are filled with Biden and Trump signs, respectively.

Photos by Dee Holzel of The Journal Times.

view from Ohio St.

The Diaz and Marquis homes in the 1700 block of Ohio Street in Racine.
