Opposing political views, but still friendly neighbors

They have something else in common as well, Marquis noted, because they’re both immigrants. Marquis is from Canada and Diaz is from Mexico. This will be Diaz’s first time voting.

The sign competition

If you drive frequently in the 1700 block of Ohio Street, you probably recognize the Diaz and Marquis houses. To the right is a yard filled with Trump/Pence signs. On the left, the yard is full of Biden/Harris signs.

In the beginning, it wasn’t quite so extensive. Diaz had a few signs and Marquis had a few signs.

Then Diaz got a few more signs and Marquis got a few more signs. Then Marquis got bigger signs and someone stopped by to make sure Diaz had a few big signs of his own.

And on it went until ... well, there could be little doubt where each side stood.

Laura Diaz said pictures of their yards began to appear on Facebook.

“We thought it was funny, reading the comments, and seeing what people had to say,” she said.

Marquis, however, was operating at a bit of a disadvantage in the competition because someone kept stealing his signs.