Opportunity fund back on track after delayed by release of IRS rules

RACINE — In December, the city was ready to move forward with a fund that would funnel capital gains development projects to under-developed regions of Wisconsin.
Then, something gummed up the works.
“Oh yeah, the big something,” said William Martin, Racine’s chief innovation officer and CEO of Wisconsin Diversified LLC which will operate the fund. “The U.S. Federal Government.”
On Dec. 12, the City of Racine announced the creation of the Badger State Opportunity Fund, a fund that allows investors to receive a discount on capital gains taxes by re-investing those gains into development projects in opportunity zones across the state.
As part of the announcement, Martin had said the fund would start accepting contributions so investors could meet the Dec. 31 deadline to receive the full tax discount.
On Dec. 19, the Internal Revenue Service published 544 pages of final guidance on opportunity zones. Martin decided he’d rather be safe than sorry.
“We took some time off to make sure to review the 544 pages and to ensure that all the legal and investment documents that we had prepared were in conformance with the federal regulations,” Martin said.
After checking every T was crossed and I was dotted, on Jan. 6 Martin started once again working with developers, mayors, economic development corporations and financial institutions to compile a portfolio of projects the fund can present to potential investors, which it plans to make public in March.
While the fund may have missed the Dec. 31 deadline, Martin is still working with the Assembly and Senate to make investing in Wisconsin more attractive.
What’s an opportunity zone?
Opportunity zones were created within the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act which was signed into law on Dec. 22, 2017.
Martin, who was then working for the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, worked with then-Governor Scott Walker to identify and finalize 120 opportunity zones in Wisconsin, including three in Racine.
The criteria for the zones were that they had to be under-developed but show strong potential for future development. In Racine those zones are Census tract no. 1, which is Downtown Racine; tract no. 4, the area just north of Downtown; and tract no. 5, which is just west of the railroad tracks from Hamilton Street to just south of 16th Street and includes Uptown.
You have free articles remaining.
Martin pointed out that just because Wisconsin created opportunity zones doesn’t necessarily mean that’s where investors’ funds will go. Out of the 196 opportunity funds listed with the National Council of State Housing Agencies only two say that they’re potentially interested in investing in Wisconsin, though neither has so far.
Martin said part of the issue is scale; that Wisconsin does not have enough large, lucrative projects needing investment to attract national funds.
“What’s happened is the national groups have not found it as attractive to come into Wisconsin, “ said Martin. “Before we created our fund we identified individuals who actually already sent their capital gains to national funds, which means you’re taking wealth from Wisconsin and investing it nationally, particularly on the coasts.”
Investing in Wisconsin
To make Badger State Opportunity Fund more attractive to investors, Martin and Racine Mayor Cory Mason are working with members of the state Assembly and Senate to pass bills to further incentivize investing in Wisconsin.
AB 532 and SB 440 would double the tax incentives for investors who put their capital gains in a Wisconsin-based opportunity fund that has over 90% of its assets in Wisconsin opportunity zones. Both bills were passed by their respective committees — the Senate’s Agriculture, Revenue and Financial Institutions Committee passed SB 440 7-2 and the Assembly’s Ways and Means Committee, which includes Rep. Robert Wittke, R-Wind Point, and Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Somers, approved AB 532 unanimously—and now both await scheduling for a full vote. Because they are mirror bills, whichever one passes both chambers first will be the one enacted.
If passed, Martin said Wisconsin would be the first state to create an additional incentive for investors in opportunity zones.
They’ve also been in contact with the staff of U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., as well as U.S. Rep., Gwen Moore, D-Wis., about the possibility of getting the deadline for the full tax benefit extended to Dec. 19, 2020, one year after the final rules were released. While Martin and his team of lawyers reviewed the final rules other national opportunity funds were already accepting investments.
“We wanted to make sure that we didn’t put people in some sort of jeopardy and as a result of that people didn’t necessarily get a chance to take full advantage. Whereas on the coasts they went ahead and picked a position that they would rather act and beg forgiveness than to wait and get permission,” Martin said. “Two different philosophies. We wanted to make sure we were not asking people to take that risk.”
Extending the deadline for the full benefit is a bit of a stretch-goal, but Martin said he plans to reach out to Wisconsin’s delegation in D.C. to try and get it to happen.
In the meantime, Martin and his team are reviewing potential projects and trying to create a diverse portfolio of projects from across the state led by different developers to present to potential investors.
“We’re very intentionally ensuring that there is geographic diversification, that there is not just urban but also rural,” Martin said. “We want to make sure there’s asset class diversification, so whether it be it’s multi-family, commercial, mixed-use or businesses, so that we have a real mix of projects.”
Badger State Opportunity Fund plans to make that portfolio public sometime next month.
SC Johnson & Son, Inc
Centerpoint Properties Trust
FEWI Development Corporation (Foxconn)
All Saints Medical Center, Inc
Case Equipment Corporation
Emerson Electric Company (InSinkErator)
Natural Foods, United Inc.
Seda North America, Inc
Village Center Station, LLC
SNH Medical Office Properties Trust (Aurora Health Care)
“Before we created our fund we identified individuals who actually already sent their capital gains to national funds, which means you’re taking wealth from Wisconsin and investing it nationally, particularly on the coasts.” William Martin, Racine’s chief innovation officer
"Before we created our fund we identified individuals who actually already sent their capital gains to national funds, which means you're taking wealth from Wisconsin and investing it nationally, particularly on the coasts."
William Martin, Racine's chief innovation officer