Opportunity fund back on track after delayed by release of IRS rules

They’ve also been in contact with the staff of U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., as well as U.S. Rep., Gwen Moore, D-Wis., about the possibility of getting the deadline for the full tax benefit extended to Dec. 19, 2020, one year after the final rules were released. While Martin and his team of lawyers reviewed the final rules other national opportunity funds were already accepting investments.

“We wanted to make sure that we didn’t put people in some sort of jeopardy and as a result of that people didn’t necessarily get a chance to take full advantage. Whereas on the coasts they went ahead and picked a position that they would rather act and beg forgiveness than to wait and get permission,” Martin said. “Two different philosophies. We wanted to make sure we were not asking people to take that risk.”

Extending the deadline for the full benefit is a bit of a stretch-goal, but Martin said he plans to reach out to Wisconsin’s delegation in D.C. to try and get it to happen.

In the meantime, Martin and his team are reviewing potential projects and trying to create a diverse portfolio of projects from across the state led by different developers to present to potential investors.