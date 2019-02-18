RACINE — The Racine County Jail has implemented opioid screenings for inmates as part of a broad effort to help those in need of treatment.
The Racine County Human Services Department partnered with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office to offer the screenings, which started earlier this month.
Through the screenings and treatment including medicine and counseling, county officials are hoping to help curve the opioid epidemic that has hit Racine County and the rest of the nation.
The Human Services Department last year received two grants totaling $165,000 from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services-Division of Care and Treatment Services.
Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said “the opioid crisis continues to cause unspeakable damage to families across our region and our country Medication-assisted treatment, along with traditional counseling services, can help people successfully move beyond their addiction, benefiting not only the person receiving the treatment, but their families and the community.”
The funding allowed the county to dramatically expand its ability to provide Vivitrol, a non-addictive medication used to help prevent relapses as a person focuses on counseling and recovery.
When opioid use is identified, Racine County Behavioral Health Services staff complete a comprehensive assessment to identify individuals that could benefit from Vivitrol, which is then provided when deemed appropriate. In the first nine days of the partnership, the screenings resulted in 18 referrals to Behavioral Health.
In addition to medication-assisted treatment, Behavioral Health staff provides outpatient counseling to all individuals who request services and provides links to community resources prior to an inmate’s release.
Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said his office “has seen firsthand the devastating impact the opioid epidemic has had on our community.”
“That’s why we’re pleased to partner on providing medication-assisted treatment to inmates at the Racine County Jail,” Schmaling said. “This effort helps get to the core issues for those struggling with addiction.”
