Operators of Veterans Terrace want city to save Echo Lake to protect lengthy disruption to event center

BURLINGTON — The operators of Veterans Terrace are urging city officials to invest millions in order to save Echo Lake and thus protect the future of the nonprofit event center located alongside the lake.

Officials said that removing a deteriorated dam and permanently draining the manmade lake would create foul odors and disruption for private weddings and other events held inside Veterans Terrace.

Officials acknowledged, however, that saving the lake would require draining it for repairs and dredging in a way that could cause similar problems temporarily. The city should complete the needed work during fall or winter, officials said, so as not to disrupt the peak season for business at Veterans Terrace and elsewhere in the city.

In a letter to the Burlington City Council, Veterans Terrace officials said Wednesday that the future of their event center could be at stake.

“We believe that decisions as to what would replace the lake could take years to be finalized,” the letter said, “and our business and financial future would be at risk that entire time.”

The statement was issued by Veterans Terrace General Manager Beth Reetz along with Joel Weis, president of Burlington Community Fund, the nonprofit ownership group.

It comes one week after Burlington Park Board members voted to recommend removing the dam and draining the lake. Park Board members endorsed a strategy designed to save taxpayers the cost of salvaging Echo Lake, while also opening up options for new recreational amenities along a restored White River, which would replace the lake.

Burlington City Council members are scheduled to meet Feb. 1 to discuss the issue and then meet again Feb. 16 to make a decision.

Why the debate?

Collection: Burlington charts a path toward tough decisions on its beloved Echo Lake Follow along as we chronicle the steps that Burlington has taken so far while confronting the dilemma of either investing millions to save Ech…

State environmental regulators have notified the city that the dam at Echo Lake no longer meets safety standards. The dam must either be upgraded and expanded, or it must be dismantled.

City engineers have calculated that maintaining the lake would cost more than $5 million to improve the dam and then dredge the polluted lake, a former mill pond created in the 19th century. Removing the dam and draining the lake would cost much less, with estimates ranging from $1.1 million to $2 million.

Adding boardwalks, fishing docks or other new amenities would be optional considerations later that would add more to the project’s cost.

No matter which option the city chooses, the lake will be drawn down and an odor problem will result — either while repairs are taking place or while the lake is draining permanently into a restored White River.

City leaders have projected that borrowing $5 million to save the lake would increase property taxes for the average homeowner around $68 a year over 20 years, for a total of $1,368. By comparison, borrowing $1.5 million to drain the lake would cost the same homeowner about $20 a year, a total of $409.

The terrace

In announcing their support for keeping and improving the lake, Veterans Terrace officials did not indicate whether their organization would help pay for the project.

Located at 581 Milwaukee Ave. overlooking the Echo Lake Dam, what is now Veterans Terrace was built in 1963. Initially built for local veterans groups and their activities, it has evolved in a multi-purpose event center that hosts weddings, corporate meetings and other private parties.

The facility is managed by Memorial Terrace Management Group Inc., a subsidiary of the nonprofit Burlington Community Fund. Proceeds from Veterans Terrace revenues are allocated to veterans groups and other local nonprofits.

Other leaders of the ownership group include Ed Nadolski, Keith Pollack, Brian Wanasek, Laurie Miller, Brad Lois, Bob O’Neil and Dave Barkei.

In the letter issued Wednesday, officials said that draining the lake could create an odor problem and an “eyesore” that would make it difficult for them to continue hosting events.

They agreed that an attractive new waterfront could be created from restoring the White River and adding new amenities in place of the lake. But, they added: “While we can see the potential for beauty in this option, what we haven’t seen is a presentation that assures us that we won’t have years of foul odor and mess before we have something that is beautiful.”

Veterans Terrace leaders also called for community cooperation on the Echo Lake issue, including if the city decides to remove the lake and create something new in its place.

“We firmly believe that those who dream big and think outside the box,” they said, “will push us all to make sure that the area surrounding Veterans Terrace will be a beautiful gateway to our downtown for decades to come.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.