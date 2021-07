RACINE COUNTY — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will launch Operation Deer Watch on Aug. 1, allowing citizen scientists around Wisconsin to report deer sightings in their area, which provides crucial data for deer management.

Participation in Operation Deer Watch is simple, requires no registration and can be done using a computer or mobile device. DNR researchers ask participants to report deer sightings, including bucks, does and fawns, between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30 via an easy-to-use online form at surveymonkey.com/r/2ZSVKWQ.

Data collected provides insights into the reproductive status of Wisconsin’s deer herd and helps shape deer management for the state.

Many participants carry a printable tally sheet with them in the car to record sightings and then enter their results online later. The printable tally sheet can be found at dnr.wi.gov/topic/WildlifeHabitat/documents/summerdeertally.pdf. For safety, participants should only record sightings when their vehicle is stopped, not while driving.