Opening weekend of Racine Theatre Guild's "Nunsense" postponed due to COVID-19

RACINE — The opening weekend of Racine Theatre Guild's upcoming musical, "Nunsense," has been postponed due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the cast and crew, RTG announced on Wednesday.
According to the Guild, the show's new running dates will begin Friday, Jan. 14, and run through Sunday, Jan. 23.
RTG requires all actors and crew members to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Cases where someone who has been vaccinated but still tests positive for the novel coronavirus are still possible, although the symptoms for someone who is vaccinated are consistently less severe than they would be for someone who is unvaccinated; the death rate from COVID-19 is 12 times higher for unvaccinated individuals in Wisconsin.
"This week, there were breakthrough COVID cases in the cast and crew. Therefore, the Racine Theatre Guild has decided to postpone the opening weekend performances in an ongoing effort to ensure the health and safety of our volunteers and audiences," the announcement from RTG read.
It will run one week less than originally planned, as the original running dates were set to be between Friday, Jan. 7, and Jan. 23.
The new performance dates for "Nunsense" are:
Friday, Jan. 14 — 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 15 — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 16 — 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 20 — 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 21 — 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 22 — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 23 — 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
"Nunsense" is a musical about a group of nuns creating a variety show to raise money for their convent. It is "the kind of show that connects us all through humor and gives us a chance to escape into a world of laughter and fun for a couple hours," stated Doug Instenes, the RTG's managing/artistic director.
He continued: "We have decided to add one additional performance to the run to share that with more people."
The cast and crew have been "working hard throughout rehearsals to follow COVID safety protocols while creating the production."
Patrons with tickets for performances for this upcoming weekend — Friday, Saturday and Sunday — should expect to be contacted by the box office. They will have the option to exchange their ticket for a new date, donate the cost of their tickets back to the guild or receive a refund.
"Like many theatres throughout the county, we have tried to navigate the challenges of reopening with COVID," Instenes said. "The cast and crew are heartbroken to have to delay the start of the show and we are so grateful for their dedication to the production."
Mother Superior (Betty Petersen, center) leads the sisters — Juliana Garcia-Malacara, from left, Robbyn Wilks, Ellie Hammond and Kara Ernst-Schalk — in a moment of habit-forming prayer in this scene from "Nunsense."
Submitted Photo by Michael Steinbach of Bach Photography