Opening of Farmers Market @ 2210 draws large crowds

Among the customers browsing the wide variety of goods being offered up at Farmers Market @ 2210 on Saturday was Jodi Frederickson of Racine.

“I like it – I love the idea,” she said. “I think it’s nice that it’s indoors and it’ll be year-round. I like what I see. The prices are fair.”

‘This is going to be great for Racine’

Deno said market vendors were “ecstatic” about their opening weekend success.

“They said they were selling three times more than they do at other markets,” she said. “Every vendor is so excited and so happy to be here, to see the turnout ... and they’re telling their friends. Vendor requests are flying out the door. There’s non-stop interest. This is going to be huge.”

Business at Farmers Market @ 2210 was so brisk on Saturday, in fact, Deno reported “some vendors were running out of product fast.”

“They didn’t realize it was going to be so big,” Deno said, noting that some baked goods vendors at Farmers Market @ 2210 pulled all-nighters to ensure they were stocked and ready for Sunday’s customers.

Among the vendors at Farmers Market @2210 was Nancy Hunt of Racine, owner of homemade stone creations business Stoned Leaves.