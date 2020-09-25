Opening of Farmers Market @ 2210 draws large crowds

RACINE — Rapids Plaza, opened in 1963 and challenged by years of decline, regained some of its retailing swagger of yore last weekend with the Saturday grand opening debut of new anchor tenant Farmers Market @ 2210.
“People haven’t seen the parking lot this full in probably over 30 years since they were kids,” said Patrick Todd, manager of market vendor Carriage House @ 2210, which offers full bar service and retail sales. “I think it’s bringing a lot of good memories back to people.”
Indeed, a large crowd of people were lined up at the doors Saturday morning waiting for the market’s 9 a.m. opening.
“I’ve talked to so many guests and it’s bigger than I thought,” said Farmers Market @ 2210 Market Manager Gail Deno. “The customers are just eating it up because everybody here is so friendly, so outgoing. People are ecstatic, thanking us for bringing this to the area. It’s awesome.”
The year-round indoor farmers market, open Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with space for up to 150 vendors, is the creation of new Rapids Plaza owner Bob Gleason and serves as a key component of his ongoing revitalization of the strip shopping center at 2210-2400 Rapids Drive.
Farmers Market @ 2210 currently occupies approximately the eastern half of Rapids Plaza’s former 70,000-square-foot Pick ‘n Save supermarket.
Around 40 vendors, including multiple indoor and outdoor food purveyors, were on site during last weekend’s grand opening festivities, which included live music performances by Liam Nugent of Burlington on Saturday, and Jim Conway of Cook County, Ill. and Jim McVeigh of Belfast, Ireland on Sunday.
Given the success of opening weekend, Gleason is already eyeing the other half of the former Pick ‘n Save for future expansion of Farmers Market @ 2210, including an arts room and indoor golf simulator expected to open within the next 4-6 weeks.
‘Above and beyond’ expectations
More than 2,000 patrons visited the fledgling indoor year-round farmers market over the course of two six-hour days on Saturday and Sunday in what Deno characterized as a “phenomenal” public response.
“It’s way above and beyond my expectations,” Deno said. “I knew we were going to have a lot of people in, but I don’t think I could have asked for a better weekend. This is going to be one heck of a farmers market. It’s something that I think will touch everybody.”
A wide array of items were available on opening weekend, including produce, baked goods, Oberweis Dairy milk, and food products including jams, jellies and salsa. Other goods being sold included CBD oils and handmade art, crafts and décor, including leather goods.
Among the customers browsing the wide variety of goods being offered up at Farmers Market @ 2210 on Saturday was Jodi Frederickson of Racine.
“I like it – I love the idea,” she said. “I think it’s nice that it’s indoors and it’ll be year-round. I like what I see. The prices are fair.”
‘This is going to be great for Racine’
Deno said market vendors were “ecstatic” about their opening weekend success.
“They said they were selling three times more than they do at other markets,” she said. “Every vendor is so excited and so happy to be here, to see the turnout ... and they’re telling their friends. Vendor requests are flying out the door. There’s non-stop interest. This is going to be huge.”
Business at Farmers Market @ 2210 was so brisk on Saturday, in fact, Deno reported “some vendors were running out of product fast.”
“They didn’t realize it was going to be so big,” Deno said, noting that some baked goods vendors at Farmers Market @ 2210 pulled all-nighters to ensure they were stocked and ready for Sunday’s customers.
Among the vendors at Farmers Market @2210 was Nancy Hunt of Racine, owner of homemade stone creations business Stoned Leaves.
“We all came in not knowing what to expect,” she said. “It’s been amazing. I’m excited. Every comment I’ve heard today is positive and people are excited and surprised at the variety of vendors. This is going to be great for Racine.”
Amanda Barker of Racine, owner of The Barkery Custom Sweets & Treats, was impressed with the adaptive reuse of the space, which was home to department store Zayre from 1963-88 and supermarket Pick ‘n Save from 1990-2015.
“I love that they took an old building and are working with it,” she said. ”It’s nice to not see another new building going up when we’ve got all this empty space in the city.”
Vendor Ann Muller of Racine, owner of Annie’s Country Pantry, sees the large-scale retailing opportunity offered by Farmers Market @ 2210 as a key “next step” in growing her business, with an eventual goal of getting her homemade food products onto area supermarket shelves.
Kansasville artisan Douglas Beeson, owner of legacy leathercraft business Two Ravens Trading Co., enjoyed the localizing “very Midwestern” aesthetic of Farmers Market @ 2210, with decorative elements running the gamut from a Racine-built Case Tractor and a ceiling-suspended crop-duster airplane to vintage farm equipment and life-size statues of “Blues Brothers” Jake and Elwood singing “Soul Man.”
A ‘great opportunity’ for entrepreneurs
Among those checking out Farmers Market @ 2210 was prospective vendor Jodi Musiel of Sturtevant, who will be bringing her vintage and reclaimed materials business, Rise & Shine Restoration by Jo, to the market in the near future.
“This is really a great opportunity for local entrepreneurs,” she said, praising the work of Deno and Gleason. “They’re really great people and flexible to work with. They’ve really created a warm, welcoming, homey environment for people to come and hang out. There’s a nice variety of small businesses and an eclectic atmosphere with the décor. It’s really a great set-up they have here. It’s certainly something Racine really has needed for such a long time. I’m really excited to come on board. I’ve been looking for ways to get my small business ‘out there,’ so this will be a great opportunity for people like me that just don’t know where to start. This is a great place to start.”
For more information about Farmers Market @ 2210, call 262-456-1003 or email farmersmarket2210racine@gmail.com. More information is also available online at www.farmersmarket2210.com or on Facebook at FarmersMarket2210.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.