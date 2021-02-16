Oops! Tow truck loses control of disabled snowplow in Town of Norway roundabout

TOWN OF NORWAY — A snowplow knocked out of service Tuesday during a snowstorm was damaged when it became disengaged from a tow truck and rolled over, officials said.
The incident happened about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday in a roundabout on Loomis Road.
Town Administrator Tom Kramer said nobody was hurt, but the snowplow was damaged in the rollover and traffic in the roundabout was snarled for nearly two hours.
The snowplow, one of four owned by the Town of Norway, was working to clear roads during the snowstorm that began Monday afternoon and lasted into Tuesday morning when it developed mechanical difficulties and had to be towed away.
As the tow truck driver was pulling the snowplow through the roundabout, the snowplow and its load of road salt fell over and landed on its side along the roadway. The tow truck driver was able to return the snowplow upright and finish towing it to a repair shop.
Kramer said the snowplow that tipped over is 15 years old. New snowplows cost about $170,000.
Insurance adjustors were studying the incident to determine whether the snowplow could be repaired and who should pay for the damage.
