Only 8 new cases reported in Racine County since Friday, no new deaths

RACINE COUNTY — Only eight new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths were reported since Friday, according to the updated numbers released Saturday by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

As of Saturday afternoon, out of 8,503 COVID-19 tests administered so far, 1,311 have come back positive, which is 15.5% of those tested so far. Racine County has the third highest number of confirmed cases in the State of Wisconsin after Milwaukee County, 5,987, and Brown County, 2,238.

In adjacent counties, Kenosha County has 983 confirmed cases, Waukesha 553 and Walworth 339.

With no new deaths reported, the total number of those who have died due to COVID-19 complications in Racine County is still at 22. Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths at 276, followed by Brown County with 32.

In Racine’s neighboring counties, Kenosha also has recorded 22 deaths, Waukesha 25 and Walworth 12.

Statewide, Wisconsin has recorded 14,877 confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of 194,206 tests, a confirmation rate of 7.6%.

Of those confirmed cases, 2,292 or 15% have at some point required hospitalization. The state has recorded 507 deaths.

