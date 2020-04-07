Online NAMI support groups planned, more mental health help available during pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Almost two weeks into Wisconsin’s “Safer at Home” order, many Wisconsinites are starting to feel stir crazy as cabin fever sets in for some homebound folks.

To fight against feelings of isolation, state health leaders and local mental health advocates are offering programs, services and strategies to help people look out for themselves.

“Becoming isolated, especially if you have mental health issues already, can be unhealthy for the simple fact that you’re isolated yourself and focus on your own thoughts,” said Nicole Smart, program director at the National Alliance on Mental Illness Racine County. “You tend to focus on the negative side of things … because you don’t have that connection with people that can be so uplifting.”