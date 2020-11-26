Online gift guide for Downtown Racine available

RACINE — Downtown Racine has created a new way to shop and support local businesses via an online gift guide at RacineDowntown.com/downtown-gift-guide.

The website is a collaborative effort created by Downtown Racine Corp. and The Journal Times. Visitors of the site can view 60 gift ideas, all from local businesses in Downtown Racine. In addition, all businesses have curbside pickup as an option and many have delivery as well.

“Supporting local businesses this holiday season has never been more important," said Kelly Kruse, Downtown Racine Corp. executive director. "We are proud to have this online shopping resource, which we created as a priority.”

The interactive site has multiple gift ideas from retail shops, service industry, restaurants and bars. Everything from clothing, jewelry, gift baskets, toys, gift cards and cocktail kits.

“This holiday season, we are excited to partner with the DRC to help promote the vibrant business community in Downtown Racine with this collaborative virtual gift guide," said Clint Wiedholz, The Journal Times advertising director. "It is especially important to support local Racine businesses this holiday season.”

