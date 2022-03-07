Online, daily, local weather forecasts launch today

The Journal Times is launching a new online weather service, beginning this morning.
Veteran meteorologist Matt Holiner has joined Lee Enterprises, parent company of The Journal Times, to provide online weather forecasts and contribute to JT coverage of urgent weather news. His inaugural forecast is set to appear on JournalTimes.com at 7 a.m. today, and forecasts will be available online at 7 a.m. each weekday through our website, Facebook page and email alerts.
Holiner joined Lee in late 2021. He most recently worked as a television broadcast meteorologist for ABC in the Rio Grande Valley in Texas.
His Monday-to-Thursday forecasts will encompass the expected weather for that day. The Friday forecast will be for Friday and a look ahead at the weekend.
We’re using the latest technology from the IBM subsidiary Weather Company, blending proprietary digital and graphic technology available to provide a broadcast-quality weather forecast relevant to the readers’ local markets. This is the same software that powers the Weather Channel.
Readers also will begin seeing Holiner weighing in on breaking weather news and patterns, through columns he writes, interviews and, in the future, live streaming video to address urgent weather news and patterns and how they affect you.
We’re excited to add Holiner’s weather expertise to our daily coverage.
There were 61 hospital visits for weather-related injuries at Ascension facilities in SE Wis. so far today
In the winter, there are usually a few emergency room visits at hospitals every day for weather-related injuries. But the ice that came across Wisconsin and the Midwest Tuesday morning, the result of rain concurrent with freezing temperatures, led to a lot more visits than normal.
"We are seeing almost triple the number of weather-related injuries we’d typically see during a winter day across our (10) Ascension Wisconsin hospital emergency rooms in southeastern Wisconsin. We treated 61 patients by 4:00 p.m. today for injuries sustained from falls; some of those were serious enough to require surgery. We also treated some injuries as a result of motor vehicle accidents," an Ascension Wisconsin spokesperson said in an email.
Motor-vehicle crashes believed to have been at least partially caused by the winter weather also led to hospital visits.