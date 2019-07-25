{{featured_button_text}}
All the Seeds of Today

This bench, part of Downtown Racine's 2019 public art project, is called All the Seeds of Today are in the Blooms of Tomorrow by Connie Meredith, sponsored by Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and built by Veterans Outreach. It's one of 29 benches on display throughout Downtown Racine this summer. 

 ALLISON MURRAY allison.murray@journaltimes.com

RACINE — The public art benches on display throughout Downtown Racine are up for auction until 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13. Online bidding will take place at racinedowntown.com/auction.

Twenty benches of the 34 will be auctioned off while the remaining 14 of them will be permanently placed throughout Downtown.

The highest online bid will be the starting price at the live public art auction from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at The Johnson Building, 555 Main St. If there is not a bid placed on a bench at the live auction, the highest online bidder will win the auction.

As a thank you to the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin for building the benches, a portion of the proceeds from the public art auction will be donated directly back the organization.

Tickets for attending the live auction can be purchase at publicartauction.eventbrite.com.

