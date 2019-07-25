RACINE — The public art benches on display throughout Downtown Racine are up for auction until 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13. Online bidding will take place at
racinedowntown.com/auction.
Twenty benches of the 34 will be auctioned off while the remaining 14 of them will be permanently placed throughout Downtown.
The highest online bid will be the starting price at the live public art auction from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at The Johnson Building, 555 Main St. If there is not a bid placed on a bench at the live auction, the highest online bidder will win the auction.
As a thank you to the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin for building the benches, a portion of the proceeds from the public art auction will be donated directly back the organization.
Vintage Postcard
This bench, part of Downtown Racine's 2019 public art project, is called Vintage Postcard by Paul Muckler, sponsored by Dimple's Fine Imports and built by Veterans Outreach.
2019’s Public Art Project features benches
The theme to 2019’s Public Art Project is benches featuring Racine’s past, present and future. The benches are located throughout the Downtown area and will remain there through the summer.
EverGreen, Ever Learning, Ever Growing
This bench, part of Downtown Racine's 2019 public art project, is called EverGreen, Ever Learning, Ever Growing by the 6th Grade Class of EverGreen Academy, sponsored by RG Natural Babies and built by Veterans Outreach.
Do I Have a CASE For You
This bench, part of Downtown Racine's 2019 public art project, is called Do I Have a CASE For You— by Joan Houlehen, sponsored by CNH Industrial and built by Veterans Outreach.
Recycled Parts
This bench, part of Downtown Racine's 2019 public art project, is called Recycled Parts by Maximus Siudak & Dylan Hoffman, sponsored by KDS Construction and by Veterans Outreach.
Golden Books
This bench, part of Downtown Racine's 2019 public art project, is by Rebecca McGowan, sponsored by McDonald's of North Racine and built by Veterans Outreach.
Panther Pride
This bench, part of Downtown Racine's 2019 public art project, is called Panther Pride by Samantha Moe and Park High School, sponsored by E.C. Styberg Engineering Company and was built by Veterans Outreach.
Horlick High School — Past, Present, Future
This bench, part of Downtown Racine's 2019 public art project, is called Horlick High School — Past, Present, Future by Michele Feiner, sponsored by Culver's of Racine and built by Veterans Outreach.
It's time For My Stories
This bench, part of Downtown Racine's 2019 public art project, is called It's time For My Stories by Nicole Zoe Miller, sponsored by Landmark Title of Racine, Inc. and built by Veterans Outreach.
Root of the City
This bench, part of Downtown Racine's 2019 public art project, is called Root of the City by Megan Hirsch, sponsored by Robert W. Baird and built by Veterans Outreach.
Visions of Racine
This bench, part of Downtown Racine's 2019 public art project, is called Visions of Racine by Jasmine R. Van Brocklin, sponsored by CLA CliftonLarsonAllen, LLP and built by Veterans Outreach.
Wild
This bench, part of Downtown Racine's 2019 public art project, is called Wild by Claire Stein, sponsored by Uncorkt! and built by Veterans Outreach.
Rooted in the Past, Growing Toward the Future
This bench, part of Downtown Racine's 2019 public art project, is called Rooted in the Past, Growing Toward the Future by the Visual Art Department and The Prairie School, sponsored by Plumb, Gold, Ltd. and built by Veterans Outreach.
Smiles of Tomorrow
This bench, part of Downtown Racine's 2019 public art project, is called Smiles of Tomorrow by Tara Schmidt, sponsored by Design Partners, Inc. and built by Veterans Outreach.
Twin Disc Power Bench
This bench, part of Downtown Racine's 2019 public art project, is called Twin Disc Power Bench by Tom Pulice, sponsored by Twin Disc and built by Veterans Outreach.
Wingscape
This bench, part of Downtown Racine's 2019 public art project, is called Wingscape by Angie Rayniak, sponsored by A&E, Inc. with The Lang Family Foundation and built by Veterans Outreach.
For The Love of Racine
This bench, part of Downtown Racine's 2019 public art project, is called For The Love of Racine by Alexis Flores, sponsored by Lakeview Pharmacy and built by Veterans Outreach.
Lunch Break
This bench, part of Downtown Racine's 2019 public art project, is called Lunch Break by Kelly Witte, sponsored by Robert W. Baird and built by Veterans Outreach.
Stars and Stripes
This bench, part of Downtown Racine's 2019 public art project, is called Stars and Stripes by Veterans Outreach, sponsored by Downtown Racine Corporation and built by Veterans Outreach.
Sunset
This bench, part of Downtown Racine's 2019 public art project, is called Sunset by Veterans Outreach, sponsored by Southshore Realtors Association, Inc. and built by Veterans Outreach.
Knock It Out of the Park -Racine Belles
This bench, part of Downtown Racine's 2019 public art project, is called Knock It Out of the Park -Racine Belles by Nicole Zimmer, sponsored by Johnson Financial Group and built by Veterans Outreach.
A Perfect Day
This bench, part of Downtown Racine's 2019 public art project, is called A Perfect Day by Jil Radtke, sponsored by Johnson Financial Group and built by Veterans Outreach.
Racine: ART-chitecturally Strong!
This bench, part of Downtown Racine's 2019 public art project, is called Racine: ART-chitecturally Strong! by Brenda J. Lois, sponsored by Johnson Financial Group and built by Veterans Outreach.
Gene Johnson
This bench, part of Downtown Racine's 2019 public art project, is called Gene Johnson by Meghan Polzin, sponsored by Johnson Outdoors and built by Veterans Outreach.
Racing For Kringle!
This bench, part of Downtown Racine's 2019 public art project, is called Racing For Kringle! by Erica Vetrovec, sponsored by O&H Danish Bakery and built by Veterans Outreach.
Racine in Pixels
This bench, part of Downtown Racine's 2019 public art project, is called Racine in Pixels by Susan LaCanne and Gateway Students, sponsored by ConnectCell and built by Veterans Outreach.
Quilted Butterfly
This bench, part of Downtown Racine's 2019 public art project, is called Quilted Butterfly of Change by Southern WI Center, sponsored by realracine and built by Veterans Outreach
All the Seeds of Today
This bench, part of Downtown Racine's 2019 public art project, is called All the Seeds of Today are in the Blooms of Tomorrow by Connie Meredith, sponsored by Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and built by Veterans Outreach. It's one of 29 benches on display throughout Downtown Racine this summer.
ALLISON MURRAY
allison.murray@journaltimes.com
The Tooth Fairy
This bench, part of Downtown Racine's 2019 public art project, is called The Tooth Fairy by The DeRose Family, sponsored by DeRose Children's Dental and built by Veterans Outreach.
A Midsummer Day's Dream
This bench, part of Downtown Racine's 2019 public art project, is called A Midsummer Day's Dream by Nancy Barthuly, sponsored by Joey's Yardarm and built by Veterans Outreach.
