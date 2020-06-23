Online auction benefits Racine Neighborhood Watch

RACINE — Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc.’s fundraising event Take a Taste Out of Crime is a virtual online auction.
More than 120 items, donated by local businesses, are included in the auction. The auction catalog features a wide array of goods and services including sporting goods, theme baskets, designer accessories, autographed sports memorabilia and local restaurant flight packages.
Bidding concludes at 8 p.m. Friday, June 26. To view online auctions and make a bid, go to auctria.com/auction/tatooc2020. For more information, call 262-637-5711.
Take a Taste Out of Crime is RNW’s major fundraiser and supports the organization’s mission to assist residents in creating safe, friendly and attractive neighborhoods throughout the Racine community.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.