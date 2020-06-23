Online auction benefits Racine Neighborhood Watch
0 comments

Online auction benefits Racine Neighborhood Watch

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brenner Propane/Natural Gas Fire Table

This Brenner Propane/Natural Gas Fire Table with matching propane tank cover is one of the items up for bid in the Racine Neighborhood Watch Take a Taste Out of Crime online auction.

RACINE — Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc.’s fundraising event Take a Taste Out of Crime is a virtual online auction.

More than 120 items, donated by local businesses, are included in the auction. The auction catalog features a wide array of goods and services including sporting goods, theme baskets, designer accessories, autographed sports memorabilia and local restaurant flight packages.

Bidding concludes at 8 p.m. Friday, June 26. To view online auctions and make a bid, go to  auctria.com/auction/tatooc2020. For more information, call 262-637-5711.

Take a Taste Out of Crime is RNW’s major fundraiser and supports the organization’s mission to assist residents in creating safe, friendly and attractive neighborhoods throughout the Racine community.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Protest in Civic Center Park (May 31, 2020)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News