Online auction benefits Racine Neighborhood Watch

RACINE — Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc.’s fundraising event Take a Taste Out of Crime is a virtual online auction.

More than 120 items, donated by local businesses, are included in the auction. The auction catalog features a wide array of goods and services including sporting goods, theme baskets, designer accessories, autographed sports memorabilia and local restaurant flight packages.

Bidding concludes at 8 p.m. Friday, June 26. To view online auctions and make a bid, go to auctria.com/auction/tatooc2020. For more information, call 262-637-5711.

Take a Taste Out of Crime is RNW’s major fundraiser and supports the organization’s mission to assist residents in creating safe, friendly and attractive neighborhoods throughout the Racine community.

