One year later: Ty’Rese West’s mom shares what it has been like without him

RACINE — Ty’Rese West was supposed to be at home the night he died. He had snuck out to be with friends. The 18-year-old had a penchant for driving his mother up the wall.

Now, one year since his death, Monique West misses how much of a pest her “mama’s boy” could sometimes be. She misses him calling her for deliveries of peanut butter cookies at all hours of the day. She misses him blasting way-too-loud music from his bedroom. She misses her own mother coming to Ty’Rese’s side, even when Ty’Rese was in the wrong — Monique said he was even more of a grandma’s boy than a mama’s boy.

She misses her oldest son’s smile.

He died one year ago today, on June 15, 2019.

Ty’Rese had been fleeing from a Mount Pleasant police officer along Racine Street, just north of Durand Avenue, when he was shot. The officer reported he was trying to stop West for riding a bicycle without a light on it after 1 a.m. When West ran, the officer gave chase.