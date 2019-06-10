MUSKEGO — Trevor Hampton, an 18-year-old from Wind Lake, died after a car crash late Friday night in Muskego. He was just a week away from his graduation at Muskego High School.
At 10:53 p.m. Friday, Muskego Police and the Tess Corners Fire Department responded to numerous 911 calls about a crash at Racine Avenue (Highway Y) and Gemini Road in Muskego. The crash site is about four blocks north of the high school.
The Muskego Police Department reported that witnesses saw a vehicle pull in front of the car Hampton was driving northbound. Hampton was then forced to swerve, losing control and colliding head on with a pickup truck that was heading south near the intersection.
Police said Hampton was transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, where he succumbed to injuries from the crash. Hampton’s passenger, a 17-year-old Muskego boy whom Muskego-Norway School District officials confirmed is also a student at Muskego High, was treated for injuries and released from Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Wauwatosa.
The driver of the truck that collided with Hampton’s vehicle, a 22-year-old Waukesha man, was not injured, according to police, and is cooperating with investigators.
But the driver of the vehicle that pulled in front of Hampton’s vehicle and forced it to swerve had not been identified as of Monday. A witness described the vehicle as a white Chevrolet with gold trim across the back of the car, which is possibly a Cobalt LE. When the vehicle pulled in front of Hampton’s car, it reportedly almost forced Hampton to crash immediately.
Loss of a Warrior
Hampton was scheduled to join fellow graduates at commencement ceremonies planned for this Saturday at the school.
“Our hearts go out to the family members and friends who are impacted by this tragic accident that took the life of one of our Warriors," Dr. Kelly Thompson, superintendent of the Muskego-Norway School District, stated in an email to local media. The Warriors is the team name at MHS.
"When our district and community experience such tragedy, it has a great impact on us all. During this time, our school district will be providing student support services to those at Muskego High School," Thompson said. "We join our community in supporting the family during this difficult time and offer our deepest condolences.”
Kate Brown, spokesperson for the district, said Monday night that the district would not release any information regarding Trevor until and only if it had clearance to do so from the Hampton family.
Meanwhile, a GoFundMe, “In Memory of Trevor Hampton,” has already been set up, with $780 of a $15,000 goal raised in the first 24 hours to be donated toward funeral and medical expenses.
Leads sought
To share information regarding the crash, call the Muskego Police Department at 262-679-4130. To share information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers of Waukesha County at 888-441-5505 or go to stopcrimewaukesha.com. Cash awards of up to $1,000 are available to anyone who shares information leading to the apprehension of the operator of the unknown vehicle, the Muskego Police Department said.
A security video leading up to the moments before Friday's crash can be found at the Muskego Police Department's Facebook page.