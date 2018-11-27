RACINE — One person was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK after a two-car crash in front of Racine Christian School, at the intersection of Ohio Street and Kinzie Avenue, at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
A male driving a Hyundai SUV westbound on Kinzie Avenue T-boned the driver’s side of a Dodge Caravan heading southbound on Ohio Street toward Highway 20.
The driver of the Caravan, an adult female, was taken to the hospital, but “is going to be alright,” according to Racine police at the scene. The driver of the Hyundai was observed walking around, apparently without injury, and talking to police.
Snow and ice did not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to police.
Both vehicles were towed away from the scene before 3 p.m. Traffic was impeded, but not fully stalled, around the intersection for about 30 minutes.
