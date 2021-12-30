One seat to be open, two seeking re-election in Elmwood Park in 2022; caucus scheduled for Jan. 13

ELMWOOD PARK — Trustee Lou Berrios announced he will not be seeking re-election in 2022, resulting in an open two-year term.

In addition, Trustees Pat Black and Brian Johnson are up for re-election in April 2022.

The Board of Trustees govern the policymaking and strategic goals of the Village of Elmwood Park (population 495) and help to make it a better place to live.

Village residents interested in running for a Village of Elmwood Park Trustee position must attend the annual caucus scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. at Village Hall, 3131 Taylor Ave No. 3.

Successful candidates will serve a two-year term from April 2022-April 2024.

For more information, contact Village Administrator/Clerk/Treasurer Christophe Jenkins at 3131 Taylor Ave. No. 1, by email at chris.jenkins@vil.ep.wi.us or by phone at 262-554-7818.

