One Racine school going virtual 'due to staff shortage'

RACINE — "Due to staff shortage," Janes Elementary will begin virtual learning Thursday, Jan. 6. It is unclear when the school will be reopened to students.

Students at Janes Elementary, 1425 N. Wisconsin St., thus returned to the classroom for only one day so far in 2022, as the spring semester's delayed start was Wednesday.

Last-minute notice

An alert from Racine Unified School District was issued at 9:59 p.m. Wednesday, informing the community about the change, less than 12 hours before Thursday's school day was to begin.

Students are advised to log onto Google Classroom when classes would normally begin, 9:05 a.m. The alert from the district stated that "Students who do not have a District-provided (device) should contact the school's main office at 262-664-6550 to arrange a time and date for device pick up."

Lunches can also be picked up at the district's Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St., from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Outbreak after outbreak

Numerous school districts around Wisconsin have been going online in early 2022 because of staff shortages, largely related to COVID-19 outbreaks. Twice this week so far Wisconsin has set single-day records for most new confirmed coronavirus cases.

Busing staff shortages led to cancelation of school Monday for the School District of Beloit. Three Green Bay schools are to begin virtual learning Thursday due to staff shortages. All public schools in Madison and Milwaukee are fully virtual for the time being.

This is happening all over the nation.

Advocate Aurora Health, one of the most prominent medical systems in Wisconsin and in Racine County, reported Monday that it has never had so many COVID-19 patients in its hospitals.

Although staff shortages were not cited as a reason, all Racine Unified schools had their 2022 restart pushed back from Monday to Wednesday "in order to be responsive to the ongoing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic."

'Only going to get worse'

Since before the 2022 spring semester resumed, Racine Educators United, the union for RUSD educators, has been advocating for all schools to be entirely virtual. The union for Kenosha Unified School District has been advocating for the same.

Of the shortages, Angelina Cruz, president of REU, said in a text reporter Wednesday night that "It was bad before the break. It's only going to get worse."

Multiple Facebook posts from the union called RUSD "Reckless" and another, posted Tuesday night, said "RUSD is not prioritizing the safety of staff and students and their families."

