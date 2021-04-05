One person transported to the hospital after Patrick Street fire Saturday night

RACINE — One person had to be transported to the hospital after a structure fire Saturday night.
The Racine Fire Department was dispatched to the 1330 block of St. Patrick Street at 6:45 p.m., according to a release.
At the time firefighters arrived, heavy smoke and flames were coming out of a second-story bedroom window. However, all occupants were out of the apartment.
According to a statement released by the RFD, an initial knock down of the fire was obtained from the exterior by Engine 2 using a pre-connected 1 ¾” handline.
Engine 1 laid in 400 feet of 5” large diameter hose to Engine 2 for water supply. A second 1¾-inch handline was taken to the second floor to contain and extinguish the fire while crews searched the apartment for occupants.
Truck 1 did extensive overhaul work in the room of origin to ensure complete extinguishment of the fire.
The fire apparatus responding to the scene were: 3 engines, 1 quint, 1 truck, a med unit along with 19 firefighters.
No further information was released on the individual transported to the hospital.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and there is extensive smoke, water and fire damage to the unit. The damage estimate for the fire is $100,000.
The Racine Fire Department would like to remind residents of the importance of having functional, properly located smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in their residences.