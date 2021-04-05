One person transported to the hospital after Patrick Street fire Saturday night

RACINE — One person had to be transported to the hospital after a structure fire Saturday night.

The Racine Fire Department was dispatched to the 1330 block of St. Patrick Street at 6:45 p.m., according to a release.

At the time firefighters arrived, heavy smoke and flames were coming out of a second-story bedroom window. However, all occupants were out of the apartment.

According to a statement released by the RFD, an initial knock down of the fire was obtained from the exterior by Engine 2 using a pre-connected 1 ¾” handline.

Engine 1 laid in 400 feet of 5” large diameter hose to Engine 2 for water supply. A second 1¾-inch handline was taken to the second floor to contain and extinguish the fire while crews searched the apartment for occupants.

Truck 1 did extensive overhaul work in the room of origin to ensure complete extinguishment of the fire.

The fire apparatus responding to the scene were: 3 engines, 1 quint, 1 truck, a med unit along with 19 firefighters.

No further information was released on the individual transported to the hospital.