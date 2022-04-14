One person injured in Interstate 94 crash in Racine County involving semi

CALEDONIA — One person was injured in a crash that occurred on Interstate 94 northbound at mile marker 330, near Caledonia, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. Thursday and the Wisconsin State Patrol responded, officials said.
The crash involved a semitrailer and a Hyundai Elantra and took place south of Highway K. The Elantra reportedly lost control and the semi attempted to avoid a collision. The semi crashed into the median wall, blocking three of four lanes of north-bound traffic.
A suburban Milwaukee developer has won approval from the Village of Yorkville to transform farmland along I-94 into a 400,000-square-foot industrial property that dwarfs anything in the nearby Grandview Business Park.