 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One person injured in Interstate 94 crash in Racine County involving semi

  • 0

CALEDONIA — One person was injured in a crash that occurred on Interstate 94 northbound at mile marker 330, near Caledonia, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. Thursday and the Wisconsin State Patrol responded, officials said.

The crash involved a semitrailer and a Hyundai Elantra and took place south of Highway K. The Elantra reportedly lost control and the semi attempted to avoid a collision. The semi crashed into the median wall, blocking three of four lanes of north-bound traffic.

The Elantra ended up under the semi. The driver of the Elantra sustained unspecified injuries.

The crash is under investigation, a release stated.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden gives 'crime scene' Ukraine $800 million to hold off Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News