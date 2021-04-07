One of three GOP-backed challengers wins seat on school district in northeastern Racine County

Since there were three seats on the board up for election, voters were able to vote for up to three candidates, with the top three vote-getters being elected.

In a Facebook post Tuesday evening, Zimmermann said "Thank you to everyone who came out and voted today. With out you I wouldn't be where I am. I am truly humbled to be able to write this today. I will represent every tax payer/parent/child in this district with respect and honor. I will not let anyone down that came out to vote for me, but I will also not let the ones down that didn't vote for me. I promise that I will listen to all of your concerns, and work for resolution or plans to resolve."