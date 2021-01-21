TOWN OF WATERFORD — Raelynn Wankowski is only 10 weeks old, and she already has been to her first reunion.
The newborn and her parents, Justin and Rachel Wankowski, went to the local firehouse Wednesday to reunite with the firefighters who helped to deliver Raelynn into the world.
It was the first baby delivery in the nearly 70-year history of the Tichigan Volunteer Fire Company.
So the fire department invited the Wankowski family over to the fire station Wednesday for a celebration where Raelynn could meet her heroes — and vice versa.
It was the first time that the firefighters had seen Raelynn since her birth 10 weeks earlier.
"It's one of those happy endings," said fire department Lt. Stephanie Miller as she and her colleagues greeted the baby girl, who now holds a special place as an informal member of the fire department's family.
Raelynn's parents extended their gratitude to the firefighters and the police dispatcher who helped with the harrowing medical emergency Nov. 3 at the family's home on Point Drive.
Rachel, 31, who was not due to deliver her baby for two more weeks, said she was worried that her husband would be overwhelmed when she unexpectedly went into labor that afternoon. When the firefighters arrived at the house, Rachel said, it was reassuring and comforting.
"It definitely kept me from panicking," she said. "Other than that, there was not much we could do at home."
With no time for an ambulance ride to the hospital, Raelynn arrived minutes after the firefighters were on the scene.
In addition to Lt. Stephanie Miller, the crew being recognized included Fire Chief William Miller, who also was on the call; and Racine County dispatcher Julie Silverstein, who talked Justin Wankowski through the emergency over the phone.
Fire department Lt. Gavin DeGrave had high praise for Silverstein's cool demeanor in keeping the situation under control over the phone while the Wankowskis waited for help to arrive.
"If I'm ever on the other end," DeGrave said to Silverstein, "you're the one I want to talk to every time."
It was about 5:30 p.m. that Tuesday afternoon when Justin dialed 9-1-1 for help.
During Wednesday's gathering at the firehouse, an audio recording of the 9-1-1 call allowed everyone to relive those tense six minutes before the ambulance arrived, when nobody was sure what would happen next.
Silverstein, a dispatcher for more than 20 years, had never handled an actual childbirth before. But she remained calm as she talked Justin Wankowski through the steps necessary to keep his wife safe and to prepare for his baby's arrival.
"Stay on the line with me in case we need to deliver this baby," Silverstein told the young father.
In recognition of her work that day, the fire department invited Silverstein to Wednesday's event and gave her a commemorative clock.
The department gave the Wankowskis a custom engraved plaque with the image of an ambulance, as well as an extra copy of the 9-1-1 recording.
The couple's 4-year-old daughter, Roseanna, received two police dog stuffed animals in honor of her help keeping the family dogs quiet during the Nov. 3 emergency. The stuffed animals were a gift from Silverstein.
As part of the special occasion, the Wankowskis helped to affix a stork sticker on the side of the Tichigan Volunteer Fire Company ambulance — a tradition whenever a company records its first baby delivery.
Fire Chief William Miller praised the efforts of everyone involved in the baby delivery call.
"You guys are totally appreciated," Miller said. "We are a big family."
DeGrave, who led the hourlong celebration, said Raelynn's parents deserve much credit, too, for staying composed and keeping themselves and their soon-to-be baby safe while the ambulance was on its way.
Pointing to the parents, DeGrave said, "We're in the presence of a couple of superheroes."
