One of the men peacefully marching from Milwaukee to D.C. shot while protesting racial injustice

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. — One of the people marching from Milwaukee to Washington, D.C., to protest racism and racial injustice has been shot in Pennsylvania. According to Tory Lowe, one of the march's organizers, the man who was shot suffered non-serious injuries despite reportedly being struck in the head.
The group began marching Aug. 4 and planned to arrive in the nation’s capitol by Friday, the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous “I Have A Dream” speech.
Live video taken by another of the march's organizers, Frank Sensabaugh, aka "Frank Nitty," shows the group walking along a road at around 11:30 p.m. Monday. Then, an individual walks onto the porch of a home along the side of the road. Gunshots are heard as marchers move into cover.
"Should I call the police?" one of the marchers wonders aloud while hiding. "No," another woman responds, as a man who appears to be caucasian holds a firearm and paces back and forth with his gun pointed at the peaceful marchers, video shows.
One person can be heard repeatedly yelling at the marchers "Get out of here!"
The Pennsylvania State Police in Bedford County says that it is investigating. In a release, the law enforcement agency stated: "An area residence and a group of individuals engaged in an argument, which culminated in gun fire. One person was struck and is being treated (at) Conemaugh Hospital. Two individuals are currently being questioned at The Pennsylvania State Police Bedford Barracks."
Video taken at the scene shows that the marchers were not directly interacting with the "area residence" when the first gunshot was fired. However, “Gunfire was exchanged between the activists and the residents, and one activist was struck,” Pennyslvania State Trooper Brent Miller told the Associated Press Tuesday, without taking questions or elaborating.
Tuesday morning, Sensabaugh posted a video of the man who was shot — identified as "Cino" — saying "I want to get back on the road" while he was in the hospital.
After the shooting, Sensabaugh also posted on Facebook, "you will NOT stop the revolution."
Tuesday marks the 22nd day of the march. The marchers have already covered approximately 650 miles.
Lowe is expected to be back in Racine County next month for a court hearing for a disorderly conduct citation. On the Fourth of July in 2019, Lowe was arrested while protesting the Ty'Rese West shooting as he called for the arrest of the Mount Pleasant Police sergeant who shot the 18-year-old, who had fled police after the sergeant tried to stop West for not having a light on his bicycle.
Reporting from the Associated Press contributed to this story.
