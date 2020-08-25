One of the men peacefully marching from Milwaukee to D.C. shot while protesting racial injustice

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. — One of the people marching from Milwaukee to Washington, D.C., to protest racism and racial injustice has been shot in Pennsylvania. According to Tory Lowe, one of the march's organizers, the man who was shot suffered non-serious injuries despite reportedly being struck in the head.

The group began marching Aug. 4 and planned to arrive in the nation’s capitol by Friday, the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous “I Have A Dream” speech.

Live video taken by another of the march's organizers, Frank Sensabaugh, aka "Frank Nitty," shows the group walking along a road at around 11:30 p.m. Monday. Then, an individual walks onto the porch of a home along the side of the road. Gunshots are heard as marchers move into cover.

"Should I call the police?" one of the marchers wonders aloud while hiding. "No," another woman responds, as a man who appears to be caucasian holds a firearm and paces back and forth with his gun pointed at the peaceful marchers, video shows.

One person can be heard repeatedly yelling at the marchers "Get out of here!"