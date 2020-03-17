One of the biggest bands in Celtic rock was supposed to play in Racine; COVID-19 canceled the show.

“He’s such a very good friend. He’s such a lovable character. He’s got such a big heart for Racine and his local community that we always love going back there,” Dalglish said of McAuliffe. “It’s a great gig and such a good audience.”

But, because of COVID-19 and its related travel bans, Skerryvore won’t be able to come back this year — at least for its scheduled show on St. Patrick’s Day.

Over the weekend, additional travel restrictions with Europe were announced, adding the United Kingdom and Ireland to the list of countries.

Despite its collective love for Racine and the states, where it tours often, Skerryvore didn’t want to get trapped away from its home country.

“With everything going on it was the right choice not to mention the boys need to get home safely,” McAuliffe’s Pub announced in a Facebook post on Saturday. “Due to their cancellation I can’t stress enough how important it is to support these guys and every touring musician who’s had to cancel.”