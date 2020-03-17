One of the biggest bands in Celtic rock was supposed to play in Racine; COVID-19 canceled the show.

RACINE —Skerryvore, one of the world’s pre-eminent Celtic rock bands, loves Racine. Even as its fan base has grown — affording them opportunities to headline festivals and host their own festival in the band members’ native Scotland — Skerryvore keeps coming back to Racine.
About 10 years ago, the band befriended J.J. McAuliffe, one of Racine’s beloved bar owners, during a visit to Milwaukee’s Irish Fest. That transatlantic friendship has held strong and the seven-man outfit has continued gracing Racine with its presence with near-yearly shows.
Skerryvore had been scheduled to play a St. Patrick’s Day show at McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, tonight.
“It’s Celtic. You’re going to get the flutes, the whistles, the fiddle,” J.J. said of Skerryvore’s music. “You’re going to get the traditional Celtic music, but with the elements of a rock band.”
Alec Dalglish, one of Skerryvore’s founding members, called McAuliffe “a larger than life character” who “takes a lot of bands under his wing.” McAuliffe has worked behind-the-scenes for both Skerryvore and their Scottish countrymen, the Red Hot Chili Pipers.
“He’s such a very good friend. He’s such a lovable character. He’s got such a big heart for Racine and his local community that we always love going back there,” Dalglish said of McAuliffe. “It’s a great gig and such a good audience.”
But, because of COVID-19 and its related travel bans, Skerryvore won’t be able to come back this year — at least for its scheduled show on St. Patrick’s Day.
Over the weekend, additional travel restrictions with Europe were announced, adding the United Kingdom and Ireland to the list of countries.
Despite its collective love for Racine and the states, where it tours often, Skerryvore didn’t want to get trapped away from its home country.
“With everything going on it was the right choice not to mention the boys need to get home safely,” McAuliffe’s Pub announced in a Facebook post on Saturday. “Due to their cancellation I can’t stress enough how important it is to support these guys and every touring musician who’s had to cancel.”
Concerts and similar events are being canceled left and right around the world because of COVID-19. Elton John even postponed his Fiserv Forum concert planned for later this year, and the Foo Fighters stalled one of their tours too. The festivals Coachella in California and South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, have both been postponed. And officials with Milwaukee’s Summerfest said Friday that The World’s Largest Music Festival hangs in the balance, too. With no cancellation announcements as of that point.